The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LAURA JANIECE BOURN, 39, of Milton died March 12. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. March 17 at Fellowship Baptist Church, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MATTHEW CARL BURD, 35, of Lesage died March 8. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. March 17 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
EDWARD FREDRICK CLATWORTHY, 87, of Huntington died March 14 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral Mass will be conducted 11 a.m. March 17 at Our Lady of Fatima. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of his wife Shirley. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. March 16 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
FREDA JEAN McKNIGHT DELAWDER, 71, of Ironton, life partner of the late Ramey Eastham, died March 14. She retired from Liebert. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 18 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DEBRA LEE DALTON DAY, of Ashland, wife of John Day, died March 11. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 18 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 17 at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
GLENDALE CORENA MARIA FARMER, 34, of Midkiff, W.Va., daughter of Glenna Stevens of Midkiff, died March 4. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. March 17 at Stowers Cemetery, Griffithsville, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
MARTY LEE HANSHAW, 71, of Huntington, husband of Loretta Hanshaw, died March 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete
STEPHEN DOUGLAS HILL of Ashland died March 10. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. March 18 at Steen Funeral home, 13th Street Chapel. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. March 18. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ashland Elks Children’s Christmas Part Fund, PO Box 1311, Ashland 41105. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
REV. EDDIE ISOM, 64, of Lorado, W.Va., husband of Sharon Isom, died March 13 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was a retired Logan County school bus driver. Funeral service at 1 p.m. March 17 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
KAREN WAYNETTE LEADMON JENNINGS, 73, of Milton died March 8. Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. March 17 at the Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
C. BRUCE KAUFF, 84, of Culloden, husband of Marsha Kauff, died March 14 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be at noon March 18 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service.
GLADYS ANNETTE KUNISCH, 82, of Huntington died March 9 at home. A private family service will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
SHARON KAY McCLUNG, 68, of Barboursville died March 10 in Ruby Memorial Hospital. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. March 18 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. March 19at the Wallace Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum, Clintonville, W.Va. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DEENA DIANE REEVES, 71, of Ashland, wife of Jackie Reeves, died March 14 at home. She was a Boyd County schoolteacher. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. March 18 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Community Hospice or an educational fund of choice for Native American children. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JOSEPH ERVIN SEXTON, 63, of Dayton, Ohio, formerly of Delbarton, W.Va., died March 14 in Kettering Healthcare, Dayton. Funeral service at 1 p.m. March 18 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton; burial in Stafford Cemetery, Delbarton. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 17 at the funeral home.
RACINE LOUISE SIZEMORE, 78, of Ironton, wife of Daniel Ray Sizemore, died March 13 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She had been a nursing assistant at Fountain Head Nursing Home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 17 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
RITA CHERYL WEBER, 74, of Ironton, wife of Paul Gregory Weber, died March 13 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She had worked at Early Childhood Development Center, South Point, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. March 16 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ironton; burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
NORMA LEE WILEMAN, 88, of Ironton, widow of Thomas Wileman, died March 13 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. March 17 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements.
PAUL DEAN WILEY, 52, of Pecks Mill, W.Va., husband of Dawn Wiley, died March 13 at home. He had worked at CGR and McGrew Tire in Logan, W.Va. Funeral service at 11 a.m. March 17 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 16 at the funeral home.