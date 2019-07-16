The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BARBARA ADAMS, 74, of Crown City, Ohio, widow of Delbert "Junior" Adams, died July 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was a retired school bus driver for Logan County, W.Va. A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Community Chapel Church, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MYLINDIA M. BARNES, 63, of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., died July 13 in Charleston Area Medical Center. There will be no public services. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
JOANNA JEAN "JODI" CARSON, 61, of Lexington, Ky., formerly of Huntington, died July 9 in Winchester, Ky. She retired from the UK Medical Center as an Oncology Social Worker. At her request, she will be cremated and there will be a private memorial service. Chapman's Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
PATRICIA JEAN CHAPMAN, 81, of Chapmanville, W.Va., mother of Gina Howell of Huntington and John Chapman of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 11 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. She retired from ACF Industries, Huntington. At her request, there will be no services. There will be a celebration of life at a later time. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
HARVEY RONALD CURRY, 75, of Wayne, died July 7 in the VA Medical Center. He was a retired an inspector with CSX Railroad. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday, July 18, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow at the Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service Thursday at the funeral home.
ELISHA "BUDDY" HALE, 71, of Ashland, husband of Beverly Sue Artrip Hale, died July 14 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired firefighter EMT with the Ashland Fire Department. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Miller Funeral Home, Ashland; burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Greenup, Ky. Visitation will e two hours before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
JEFFREY SCOTT JARRELL, 45, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 14. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GEORGE THOMAS KEATING, 83, of Ironton, widower of Linda Keating, died July 14. He was a laborer for DTNI Railroad. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Thursday, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be after 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
HAZEL DEANE WOOD KEES, 89, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Robert William Kees, died July 14 at Wyngate at River’s Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
ANCIL SLONE, 69, of Mousie, Ky., widower of Helen Ritchie Slone, died July 13 at home. There will be a memorial service, 1 p.m. Thursday, Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
JUANITA SOUTHERS of Ironton, widow of Carl E. Southers, died July 13. She worked at Central Christian Church Daycare Center and the Lawrence County Board of Elections. There will be a memorial service, 2 p.m. Friday, Resurrection Hope United Methodist Church, Ironton; private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lawrence County Wreaths Across America, c/o Citizens United Bank, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
GRADY LEE WHITSON, 68, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 15. Services will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.