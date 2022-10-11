The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SHARON DARLENE DOOLIN, 74, of Ironton, wife of Gary David Doolin, died Oct. 9 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at Pine Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or to Community Hospice of Ashland.
DONNA LOUISE ERWIN, 77, of Huntington, widow of Jerrell Wayne Erwin, died Oct. 6 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She retired as a contract specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. There will be a memorial service for both Donna and Jerry Erwin at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Beard Mortuary. Friends and family gather one hour before service.
WANDA FAY GUE, 77, of Branchland, W.Va., died Oct. 9. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Oct. 14 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MELISSA MARLENE SHORT HARMON, 62, of Coal Grove, Ohio, wife of Rodney D. Harmon, died Oct. 7. Funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Zoar Baptist Church, Coal Grove, Ohio. Burial will follow in Zoar Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
EAGLE "BUB" JUNIOR KING, 56, of Huntington died Oct. 10. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 14 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
GIL “BUTCH” ROSS, 73, of Wayne, husband of Darlene Ross, died Oct. 9 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired auto body repairman. There will be no public services. Arrangements by Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.
ANITA SUE TURLEY, 83, of Crown City, Ohio, widow of Bernard Turley, died Oct. 10 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
THELMA JEAN VASS, 90, of Barboursville died Oct. 10 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com
