The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ALICE VICTORIA ADKINS, 81, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Lonnie Adkins, died Dec. 26 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 31 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial following in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
VIRGIE ELIZABETH BLACK, 82, of Huntington, widow of Mervin Stanley Black Sr., died Dec. 20 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 A.M. Dec. 30 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Bias Chapel Cemetery, Milton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARSHALL GENE BONECUTTER, 87, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Dec. 26 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 31 at the House of Praise and Worship Church in Point Pleasant. Burial will follow in McWhorter Cemetery, Milton. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the church. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.
HERSCHELL LARRY ESTEP, 75, of Ashton, W.Va., husband of Lottie Estep, died Dec. 26 at home. He retired from FAMCO as a heavy machine operator. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec.30 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Beale Chapel Cemetery, Apple Grove, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 29 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GEORGIA MAE GEBHARDT, 81, of Glenwood, widow of Ronald Frank Sam Gebhardt, died Dec. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She worked in adult family care. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 31 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PATRICIA KAY GOODMAN, 59 of Ashland, wife of Gary Wheeler, died Dec. 27 in St. Mary's Medical Center. No services are scheduled at this time. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
DELILA ANN LUSK, 36, of Amherstdale, W.Va., died Dec. 22 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Dec.29, at the Crown (W.Va.) Pentecostal Church. Entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to services at the church. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com Arrangements directed by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home at Man.
ROBERT OXLEY NIBERT, 77, of Milton died Dec. 26. At his request, there will be no services and he will be cremated. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DR. JOSEPH MAYO NELSON, 84, of Huntington, husband of Lelah Ann Cutright Nelson, died Dec. 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired Oral Surgeon. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Huntington Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
KENNETH EDWARD NOLAN, 67 of Ashland, formerly of Wayne, husband of Linda Ann Thompson Nolan, died Dec. 26 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired United Methodist minister. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Dec. 31 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery Annex, Wayne. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
DAVID LEE PARKER SR., 77, of Midkiff, W.Va., died Dec. 26. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Dec. 30 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va.; burial will be in Stowers Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. www.handleyfh.com.
CLIFFORD FREEMAN SHEPHARD, 90, of Barboursville, husband of Barbara Stephens Shephard, died Dec. 26 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. He retired from Steel of West Virginia. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 31 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Graveside services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. at Shephard Cemetery. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
AVIS COLEEN SPARKS, 77, of Cyclone, W.Va., wife of Dr. Donald Sparks, died Dec. 25. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Dec. 30 at the Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com
BILLY PATTON SPREACKER, 80, of Huntington died Dec. 21 at home. Anyone who may have family information or be related to Mr. Spreacker, is asked to contact Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio at 740-886-6164.
PAULINE FORBUSH WEBB, 85, of South Point, Ohio, died Dec. 24. She retired as a bus driver for the South Point School District. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 29 at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Ice Creek Cemetery, Deering, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
ALPHA L. WEDGE, 91, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Dec. 20 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. A graveside service at 1 p.m. Dec. 30 at the Creston Cemetery, Leon, W.Va. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
WILLIAM M. YATES, 61, of Ceredo, husband of Melinda “Susie” Yates, died Dec. 19 at home. There will be a memorial gathering of friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 30 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.