The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARY FRANCES CHILDERS, 92, of Huntington died April 5 in The Woodlands Healthcare. Services are being handled by Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. There will be a memorial service at a later date at The Woodland Retirement Community.
BEVERLY MARIE EDWARDS, 86, of Ona died April 2. A private graveside service will be conducted at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
JAMES WILLIAM “JB” FAIRCHILD of Ashland, husband of Marty Gleichauf Fairchild, died April 6 at home. He retired from General Telephone and Electrics. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Greenup County Humane Society in JB’s memory. Arrangements by Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
LINDA C. HEDRICK, formerly of Ironton, died April 4. A graveside service for the family will be April 9 at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Boyd County Animal Shelter, First United Methodist Church of Catlettsburg or the charity of your choice. Neal-Kilgore and Collier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT F. HODGE II, 46, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Lavalette, husband of Vanessa Cabra Hodge, died April 7. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
NICOLA F. MORABITO, 96, of Huntington, widower of Theresa Maria Lobaldo Morabito, died March 6 at home. He was the retired owner of Midway Barber Shop. There will be a memorial at a later time. Arrangements are at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary.
SUE C. SCHWARTZ, 97, of Huntington, widow of George Frederick Schwartz, died April 5 in Madison Park. She was a retired bookkeeper and secretary with Appalachian Power and St. Mary’s Hospital. Private services will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JACK HOWARD SEXTON, 62, of South Point, Ohio, died April 7 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HELEN MARIE THOMPSON, 76, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widow of Donald R. Thompson, died April 6 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was a retired LPN from Lawrence County General Hospital. Graveside service will be at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ALBERT LANDO WIB WALDEN, 95, of Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Betty Brown Walden, died April 6. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. April 8, Miller Cemetery, Sweetland, W.Va. Memorial donations may be made to Hamlin United Methodist Church, POBox 74, Hamlin, WV 25523. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arangements.
HERBY LEE WEBB, 69, of Pickerington, Ohio, formerly Huntington, died April 4 at home. He was a retired supervisor from Roose Construction Co. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date with the time and location to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pickerington Church of Christ, 9645 Stoudertown Rd. NW, Pickerington, OH 43147. www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements by Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio.