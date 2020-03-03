The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JERRY RAY ADKINS, 76, of Huntington, husband of Teresa Adkins, died March 2 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was a retired carpenter and refuse owner. Private family services will be at a later time. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is in charge of arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com.
JAMES MARION BAILEY, 73, of Huntington, widower of Patricia R. Bailey, died March 1 in Paramount Senior Living. He was a retired telephone operator with Bell Atlantic. There will be no services at this time. Donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
MAXINE COMPTON, 90, of Ashland, mother of Leasa Compton of Idyllwild, Calif., and Gina Newton of Danville, Ky., died Feb. 27 in Ephraim McDowell Medical Center, Danville, Ky. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 6, Rose Hill Mausoleum, Ashland; burial follows. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 6 at Miller Funeral Home, Ashland. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Ashland Animal Rescue Fund. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
LULA DEBULA HODGE, 94, of Milton, widow of Ishmel Hodge, died March 2. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. March 5 in the mausoleum at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting with arrangements.
HILDA E. JOHNSON, 90, of Lavalette, widow of Clarence Johnson, died March 2 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. She was retired from CSX. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. March 5 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Mays Cemetery, Lavalette. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
FREDA BELLE MAYES, 75, of Ashton, W.Va., died March 2. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. March 5 at Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial will follow in Apple Grove (W.Va.) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
JOHN J MAYNARD, 95, formerly of Wayne County, died Feb. 29 in Carrollton, Ga. He was a truck driver for over 50 years, with numerous safety awards. A private service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6 at Maynard Family Cemetery in East Lynn. In lieu of flowers, donate to the Humane Society.
DARLENE McGLONE, 55, of Milton, wife of Bob McGlone, died Feb. 28 at home. She was a homemaker. Reger Funeral Home, Ceredo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
LINDSEY “TOM” REED, 69, of South Point, Ohio, died March 1 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted at 12 noon March 5, Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial will follow in Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
LINDA GAY SCOTT, 68, of Huddy, Ky., widow of Randy Scott, died March 1 at home. She was a retired secretary from Matewan (W.Va.) National Bank. Funeral service 1 p.m. March 4, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Blackburn-Hays Cemetery, Pinsonfork, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
JAY M. SIMMS, 79, of Patriot, Ohio, husband of Lois Jean Simms, died Feb. 26 at home. He retired from Constar Plastics and worked at Goodyear. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 7, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Ohio Valley Bank to assist student athletes at Gallia Academy High School.