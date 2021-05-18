The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KESHA NICOLE BLANKENSHIP, 32, of Lavalette, mother of Jude Ransom Blankenship, died May 17. She was a server at Jim’s Spaghetti and Steak House. Visitation will begin at noon, May 20 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Procession will depart the funeral home at 2 p.m. for graveside services at Dock’s Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity of your choice.
DR. DALLAS BROZIK, PHD., of Huntington, husband of Doris Brozik, died May 15. He was a retired Professor Emeritus from Marshall University and a Nuclear Polorius Submarine Navy Engineer. According to his wishes, there will be no public services. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
EUNICE MARCUM COPLEY, 90, of Dunlow died May 16 at home. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. May 20 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in the S.D. Copley Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday evening, May 19, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
CAROLYN JOYCE DOSS, 78, of Comfort, W.Va., wife of Carl Junior Doss, died May 14 in the Stonerise Center, Kanawha City, W.Va. Funeral services 2 p.m. May 19 at Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, W.Va. Burial in Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net.
PAULINE EVANS, 89, of Man, W.Va., formerly Lenore, W.Va., died May 14 at her daughter’s home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. May 19, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Lenore Memory Gardens. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
GEORGE ROBERT FINLEY, 82, of Kiahsville, husband of Jessie New Finley, died May 11. Private services will be held for the family. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting with arrangements.
DANIEL FLESHMAN, 52, of Huntington, husband of Evangeline Gillespie Fleshman, died May 16. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. May 19 at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service in the cemetery chapel. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
DOROTHY LOUISE GILLIAM, 92, of Indiana, died May 14. Randall & Roberts, Noblesville, Ind., will oversee cremation. Direct burial to follow in Danville Memorial Cemetery and overseen by Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va.
JAMES MASON HALL, 81, of Huntington, husband of Jewel Gay Romans Hall, died May 16 at home. He was a retired accountant at INCO. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 24 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial following in Community memorial gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
MAURICE CLINE HALL JR., 64, of Ashland, brother of Mindy Rogers, Missy Stone and Marc Hall, all of Ashland. No service is scheduled. Steen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Donations are suggested to Boyd County High School baseball, 14375 Lions Lane, Ashland 41102. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT EUGENE HENSLEY, 69, of Eustis, Fla., died May 10. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. May 20 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home in Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RANDY HIGGINS, 68, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, husband of Leah Ann Boggess Higgins, died May 18 in Kings Daughter’s Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
KENNETH RAY HINKLE SR., 97, of Lesage died May 16. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. May 21 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Entombment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends and family gather one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HAZEL M. HOGSTON, 83, of Webbville, Ky., widow of Rev. Dewey Ray Hogston, died May 18.Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 22 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial following in Leadman Cemetery, Webbville. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. May 21 at the funeral home.
ANN R. HOPPE, 90 of Huntington, widow of Rev. Neil Hoppe, died May 17. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. May 21 at Beard Mortuary. Visitation will be two hours before service. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Huntington.
PAMELA JEAN LUNDY, 66, of Ashland, companion of Steve Hensley of Ashland, died May 15 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was part owner and operator of The Tackle Shack in Catlettsburg, Ky. There will be a memorial service at a later date. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
FRANCES OOTEN, 85, of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Rhodes Ooten Jr., died May 16 in Tug Valley Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 20 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
REV JACK EDWARD WATERS SR. of Verner, W.Va., died May 14. At his request, cremation has taken place and no service is scheduled. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
PHYLLIS LEA WEAVER, 91, of Bloomingrose, W.Va., widow of Billy D. Weaver, died May 15 in Hillcrest Health Care Center in Danville, W.Va. Funeral service 2 p.m. May 20 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. Burial in Memory Gardens, Madison, W.Va. Visitation one hour prior to the service. www.handleyfh.com. Mask and social distancing encouraged.
GLADYS WEINBRECHT, 78, of Huntington died May 16 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a self-employed tax accountant. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
NATALEE KAYE WOOD, 39, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died May 13 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 20 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.