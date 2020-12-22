The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CLIFTON L. BOWMAN JR. of Proctorville, Ohio, died Dec. 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Dec. 23 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
TIMOTHY BURGESS, 47, of Logan, W.Va., son of Ellery Burgess, died Dec. 18 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was a tattoo artist. Memorial service 2 p.m. Dec. 24, at the first shelter on the left across from the train at Chief Logan State; burial in Burgess-Brown Cemetery, Madison Creek, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
GLORIA GAIL CLARY, 81, of Milton died Dec. 20 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Due to the present pandemic, services will be conducted at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, in charge of arrangements.
VICTOR JEROME CRUTCHER, 61, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Lillith Crutcher and Tina Lynn Crutcher, died Dec. 21, 2020. He worked at the WV Veterans Home in Barboursville. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BETTY RUTH ELLIOTT, 99, of Huntington, widow of F.E. Elliott, died Dec. 18. She will be buried in Texas. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JACK EDWARD GRAHAM, 93, of Lavalette, widower of Patricia Graham, died Dec. 19. He retired from Owens-Illinois and was co-owner of Graham’s Antiques (Huntington). The family is planning a private family gathering in the spring in celebration of Jack and Patricia’s life together. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BARBARA JEAN HALL, 82, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Dec. 21. She was a beautician. Funeral service 11 a.m. Dec. 24, at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; burial following in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.regerfh.com.
ROGER L. HAYES, 81, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Lana Dean Hayes, died Dec. 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
JOHN HENRY HENSLEY, 84 of Delbarton, W.Va., died Dec. 19 in Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Dec. 24 at Gilman Cemetery, Elk Creek, W.Va. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JOLYNN MARTIN, 62, of Gallipolis, Ohio, wife of David Martin, died Dec. 20 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired from Job and Family Services and had worked at the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office. There will be a private graveside service. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is assisting her family with arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
EDWARD McKEE, 77, of South Point, Ohio, died Dec. 21. There will be no services. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
JANIS ANN CARNES MCVEY, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Dec. 20 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired from Cabell County Career Technology Center. Due to the continuing pandemic and in accordance with her wishes, a private service will be held at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary and Crematory in Huntington, is in charge of arangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to the Union Mission Feeding Program, P.O. Box 112, Charleston, WV 25321 or online at http://unionmission.com/family-services/ and click on “give now.”
RICHARD MEREDITH, 90, of Huntington, husband of Patricia Meredith, died Dec. 22 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a corrugator for Owens-Illinois. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
MARK DUANE MIDKIFF, 53, of Branchland, W.Va., husband of Eva Mae Midkiff, died Dec. 22. He was a school bus driver and mechanic for the Lincoln County Board of Education. Funeral service will be at noon Dec. 26 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Midkiff Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be one hour before service.
SAMANTHA MAY MULLINS, 51, of Harts, W.Va., wife of Randy Mullins, died Dec. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Memorial service 7 p.m. Dec. 23 during visitation hours, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; visitation from 6 to 8 p.m.
RAYMOND JOSEPH MURPHY, 82, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Colleen Murphy, died Dec. 18 in the VA Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be at a later date. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio is assisting the family. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
DAVID WYATT ROACH, 64, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Dec. 22. At his request, services and burial will be at a later date. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DEBRA GALE SHEPHERD, 67, of Huntington, widow of Sam Rowe, died Dec. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a medical secretary with the VA Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Dec. 27 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. www.regerfh.com.
LENA MAE TOMLINSON SPENCER of Prospect, Ky., wife of Richard Spencer, died Dec. 16. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. May 18, 2021, in the sanctuary of Beargrass Christian Church, 4100 Shelbyville Rd., Louisville, Ky. Burial will follow in Clintonville (Ky.) Cemetery. Kentucky Cremation, Louisville, is assisting her family with arrangements.