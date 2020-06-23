The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RANDY LEE BRAG II, of Man, W.Va., died June 14. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Becco United Baptist Church; he will be cremated. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
ALBERT MAYWOOD CABELL, of Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Geneva Cabell, died June 18 at Boone Memorial Hospital. Memorial service will be 2 p.m., Friday at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services; per his wishes, he will be cremated. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
KENNETH DISHMAN, 86, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died June 21 at Sanctuary of Ohio Valley. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
ESSIE LOUETTA PIERCE, 59, of East Lynn, W.Va., wife of James Bowen, died June 21 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Morris Funeral Home; burial at Jasper Ferguson Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
JIMMIE LEWIS SMITH, 72, of Westwood, Ky., husband of Eva Smith, died June 21 at his residence. He was retired from Armco Steel. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial at Bellefonte Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com
PEARL WILEY THOMPSON, 87, of Huntington, widow of Richard Thompson, died June 21 at her residence. She was retired from St. Mary's Hospital. Funeral service will be noon Friday at Chapman's Mortuary; burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Donations can be made to Brady Steps Foundation. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
BOBBY WADDLE, 69, of Coal Grove, Ohio, husband of Tamara Waddle, died June 20 at a local nursing home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home; burial at Zoar Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
LOUIS ANTHONY WEINFURTNER, 80, of Ironton, Ohio, husband of Brenda Weinfurtner, died June 22 at King's Daughters Medical Center. Memorial services will be held at a later date. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net