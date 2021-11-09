The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CAROL ADKINS, 76, of West Hamlin, W.Va., wife of Harold Adkins, died Nov. 8. She retired from the U.S. Navy. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Koontz Funeral Home; interment at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
STEPHANIE ARLINE CODY BOWEN, 32, of Huntington, died Nov. 6. Memorial gathering will be 10 a.m. Friday at Chapman’s Mortuary; inurnment at Woodmere Memorial Park. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
HOWARD CAYLOR CLAY, 83, of Barboursville, died Nov. 9. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
CHARLES SHERWOOD CRONACHER, 93, of Ironton, Ohio, widower of Betty Cronacher, died Nov. 8 at his residence. He was a retired clerk for DT&I and NW Railroad. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home; burial at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Assembly of God. www.tracybrammerfh.com
DENNY J. CRUISE, 91, of Huntington, formerly of Milton, husband of Annabelle Cruise, died Nov. 7 at Woodland’s Retirement Community. He was retired from Jefferds Corporation. Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Friday at Milton Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Huntington City Mission or Little Victories Animal Rescue.
BRUCE MELVIN GALLAHER, 60 of Huntington, died Nov. 6. He was the owner and founder of Jewelry Gold and Pawn. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. at Christ Temple Church; burial at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.hensonandkitchen.com
WILLIAM FRANCIS HAWLEY, 83, of Huntington, husband of Karen Hawley, died Nov. 7 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from the US Army Corps of Engineers as a Civil Engineer. Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Friday at Chapman's Mortuary. Visitation will be two hours prior to the servivce. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
TERESA LEE LOVEJOY, 62, of Branchland, W.Va., died Nov. 5. A memorial service will be held at a later date. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.handleyfh.com
SHIRLEY SUE MAYO, 81, of Huntington, wife of James Mayo, died Nov. 06 at her residence. Graveside services will be noon Thursday at Mayo Cemetery. www.hensonandkitchen.com
PATRICIA ANN MIDDLETON, 79, of Wayne, widow of William Middleton, died Nov. 06 at her residence. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn, Ind. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CARL V. MORMAN, 79, of Ironton, Ohio, husband of Verna Morman, died Nov. 7 at UK Health Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home; burial at Kirby Flats Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.slackandwallace.com
RHONDA SUE REYNOLDS, 42, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Nov. 7 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Visitation will be 6 to 8 P.M. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
CHARLOTTE ANN RICHARDSON, 84, of Ashton, W.Va., died Nov. 8 at her residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home; burial at Moore's Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the funeral service. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com
BRADLEY JOE SCARBERRY, 42, of Huntington, died Nov. 7. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
VIOLET MAE STEWART, 89, of Ironton, Ohio, widow of Edgar Stewart, died Nov. 9. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Highland Memorial Gardens; burial will follow. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Tracy Brammer Monroe Funeral Home. www.tracybrammerfh.com
RUTH ANN SOMMERVILLE TOWNSEND, 77, widow of John Townsend, of Barboursville, died Nov. 4 at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Friday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary; burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.hensonandkitchen.com
MARK ALLEN WOODALL, 60, of Huntington, husband of Tammy Woodall, died Nov. 8 at his residence. He worked in construction. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman's Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com