The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JENNIFER ROSE BREEDLOVE, 42, wife of Preston Breedlove, died Oct. 24. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Koontz Funeral Home.
LEOLA GAY BREEDLOVE, 72, of Hamlin, W.Va., wife of James Breedlove, died Oct. 23 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be noon Thursday at Sand Fork Baptist Church; interment at Egnor Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Koontz Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
MARILYN BURNS, 67, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Harold Burns, died Oct. 23. She was a homemaker. Private family services will be held at a later date. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
SHELIA KAY CREASY, 71, of Huntington, wife of Tim Creasy, died Oct. 23 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Home Going Service will be noon Saturday at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home; interment at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com
PAULA ANN FERRIS, 44, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Oct. 24 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
NIKKI A. HATFIELD, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Oct. 23 at Wyngate at RiversEdge. Private services and burial will be held at the Lewis Cemetery. Wilcoxen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CHARLES WEYBRECHT PEOPLES JR., 75, of Huntington, died Oct. 22. Celebration of his life will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Beard Mortuary. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
LONNIE JACKSON VANNATTER, 63, of Huntington, died Oct. 25 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
