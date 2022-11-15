The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KATIE BONNETT, 81, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Richard Bonnett, died Nov. 14 at her residence. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JOHN M. BREWSTER, 84, of Huntington, husband of Linda Brewster, died Nov. 14. Arrangements are incomplete at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary.
VICTORIA A. CROW, 66, of Ironton, Ohio, widow of Clifford Crow, died Nov. 11 at King’s Daughters Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
ALFRED LEE SMITH, 61 of Prichard, husband of Marlisa Belcher Smith, died Nov. 12 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Nov. 17 at Morris Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Savage-Smith Cemetery, Borderland, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 16 at the funeral home.
DELORIS R. VANSICKLE, 86, of Southside, W.Va., died Nov. 14 at her residence. Graveside service and burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Harmony Cemetery. Wilcoxen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
