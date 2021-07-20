The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KAREN SUE ADKINS, 68, of Huntington, wife of Forrest Adkins, died July 18 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was an administrative assistant for Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com
JOSEPH DAVID BAGGETT, 36, of Huntington, husband of Traci Konrad, died July 17. No services are scheduled at this time. www.hensonandkitchen.com
JUDY SUE CAREY, 73, of Coal Grove, Ohio, died July 18 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m., July 21, at Tracy Brammer Monroe Funeral Home; burial at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation two hours prior to the service. www.tracybrammerfh.com
GERALDINE MARIE CLAGG, 77, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Sam Clagg, died July 19 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was retired from Marshall University. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JEAN KIPP DEAN, of Huntington, widow of E. Keith Dean, died July 17 at Madison Park Healthcare. She was the former mayor of Huntington. Celebration of Life will be 2:30 p.m. Friday at Beard Mortuary; visitation will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
FRANCIS VERNON DOAK, 81, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Aloma Doak, died July 17 at his residence. He was the owner of Greenup Chevrolet Buick. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Woodmere Memorial Park's Abbey of Peace. Visitation will be after 1:30 p.m. at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, take your family out to dinner. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
DOROTHY MAE FERGUSON, 62, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widow of William Ferguson, died July 14 at King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
WILLIAM F. HOFFMAN, 89, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 19 at his residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Wilcoxen Funeral Home; burial at Concord Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
GERALD ROBERT HOLDBERY, 69, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 20 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
BRENDA SUE JARRELL, 63, of Lesage, W.Va., wife of William Jarrell, died July 18 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 5 p.m. Thursday at Chapman's Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
PAUL STEVEN MILLER, of Pedro, Ohio, widower of Connie Miller, died July 19 at UK Medical Center. Going-Away Celebration will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Mt. Calvary Freewill Baptist Church. www.phillipsfuneralhome.com
BRANDI LEIGH MAYO SCARBERRY, 25, of Columbus, Ohio, died July 8. Celebration of Life will be 5 p.m. Saturday at 1312 18th St, Huntington. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
RODNEY DUANE SMITH, 68, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 17. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Ridgeview Community Bible Church; burial at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
SHANE WORKMAN, 43, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Mary Workman, died July 15 at his residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Miller Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the assist the family. www.ehallfunerlahome.com