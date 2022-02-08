The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CORDELL PIERCE ADKINS, 81, of Wayne, husband of Shelia Adkins, died Feb. 3 at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was a retired steelworker. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com
JANIE AMBER DON BURGE, 34, of Lesage, died Feb. 3 at her residence. There will be no services at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
RHONDA SUE HOLBROOK CANFIELD, 61, of Rush, Ky., wife of Ron Canfield, died Feb. 5. She was a pharmacy technician. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial at Ross Cemetery. Visitation will be held on 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Donations can be made to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com
NICHOLAS CHARLES CASTELLI JR., 72, of Huntington, died Feb. 3 at Huntington Health and Rehab. Arrangements are incomplete at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary.
CHARLES E. CRAIG II, 78, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Betty Craig, died Feb. 8 at his residence. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
JONATHAN PAUL DORSEY, 63, of Shoals, W.Va., died Feb. 4 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was an employee of Woodlands Retirement Community. Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Thursday at a private address. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity of one's choice. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
PATRICIA HILL, 84, of Coal Grove, Ohio, died Feb. 3 at King's Daughter Medical Center. Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Rome Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JOSEPH LAWTON INGERICK, 80, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Feb. 3 at Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be noon Friday at Wilcoxen Funeral Home; burial at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
KENNETH A. MASON, 37, of Ashland, Ky., died Feb. 7 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made to the funeral home.
MADGELENE MCCLOUD, 96, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Kenneth McCloud, died Feb. 7. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Young Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Fort Gay Bartram Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Face coverings are requested to be worn.
CARLOS ORENGO, 50, of Ironton, Ohio, died Feb. 6 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
CHRISTOPHER LEE SCARBERRY, 30, of Genoa, died Feb. 6 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Morris Funeral Home.
JUDY LYNN SCOTT, 59, of Huntington, died Feb. 8 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Friday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CARL T. THACKER, 78, of Glenwood, W.Va., died Feb. 7. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
DOTTY KAY WELLAM, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Grover Wellam, died Feb. 7. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com