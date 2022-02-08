The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.

CORDELL PIERCE ADKINS, 81, of Wayne, husband of Shelia Adkins, died Feb. 3 at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was a retired steelworker. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com

JANIE AMBER DON BURGE, 34, of Lesage, died Feb. 3 at her residence. There will be no services at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com

RHONDA SUE HOLBROOK CANFIELD, 61, of Rush, Ky., wife of Ron Canfield, died Feb. 5. She was a pharmacy technician. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial at Ross Cemetery. Visitation will be held on 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Donations can be made to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com

NICHOLAS CHARLES CASTELLI JR., 72, of Huntington, died Feb. 3 at Huntington Health and Rehab. Arrangements are incomplete at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary.

CHARLES E. CRAIG II, 78, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Betty Craig, died Feb. 8 at his residence. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com

JONATHAN PAUL DORSEY, 63, of Shoals, W.Va., died Feb. 4 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was an employee of Woodlands Retirement Community. Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Thursday at a private address. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity of one's choice. www.chapmans-mortuary.com

PATRICIA HILL, 84, of Coal Grove, Ohio, died Feb. 3 at King's Daughter Medical Center. Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Rome Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com

JOSEPH LAWTON INGERICK, 80, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Feb. 3 at Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be noon Friday at Wilcoxen Funeral Home; burial at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.

KENNETH A. MASON, 37, of Ashland, Ky., died Feb. 7 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made to the funeral home.

MADGELENE MCCLOUD, 96, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Kenneth McCloud, died Feb. 7. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Young Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Fort Gay Bartram Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Face coverings are requested to be worn.

CARLOS ORENGO, 50, of Ironton, Ohio, died Feb. 6 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

CHRISTOPHER LEE SCARBERRY, 30, of Genoa, died Feb. 6 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Morris Funeral Home.

JUDY LYNN SCOTT, 59, of Huntington, died Feb. 8 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Friday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

CARL T. THACKER, 78, of Glenwood, W.Va., died Feb. 7. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com

DOTTY KAY WELLAM, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Grover Wellam, died Feb. 7. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com

The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.