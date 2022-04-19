The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CURTIS MICHAEL ADKINS, 46, of Chesapeake, Ohio, fiancé of Tish Daniels, died April 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PAUL E. CRUM, 79, of Grayson, Ky., formerly of Wayne, companion of Shirley Caines of Grayson, died April 15 in Carter Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He retired form Heiner’s Bakery. Funeral service at 2 p.m. April 22 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial in Elmwood Cemetery Annex, Wayne. Visitation one hour before service.
WILLIAM RODNEY FOWLER of Huntington died April 19 at home. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is searching for family members. Please call 304-523-9424.
BERNICE JEAN HATTON, 73 of Ceredo died April 18 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
VIRA L. HAYES, 80, Republic, Mo., formerly of Louisa, Ky., widow of Truman Hayes, died Oct. 31, 2021, in The Maples Health and Rehab Center. She worked for Paintsville Truck Company and H&R Block, both in Paintsville, Ky. Graveside service at 2 p.m. April 21 at Greenlawn Cemetery. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing local arrangements.
DORIS JUANITA LEAP, 85, of Huntington died April 17. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 22 at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville. Burial following in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service.
KENNETH PAUL LYCANS, 79, of Fort Gay, brother of Laura Herriott of Marysville, Ohio, Annie Thompson of Weaver, Ala., and Delores Berry of Grove City, Ohio, died April 11 at home. Graveside service at noon April 23 at Tom’s Creek Cemetery, Wayne. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is directing arrangements.
LINDA KAY PRESTON, 73, of Proctorville, Ohio, mother of Renee Stratton, died April 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOYCE JEAN BURGESS PRICE, 85, of Ravenswood, W.Va., died April 16 in Hubbard Hospice House West, Charleston, W.Va. She was a teller at Jackson County Bank. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. April 22 at Blue Sulphur Cemetery, Ona. Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
NIKKI DAWN ROBINSON, 34, of Louisa, Ky., mother of Laila Shae Robinson, died April 14 at home. Funeral service at 3 p.m. April 21 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial in Otto Pauley Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be mad to assist her family with final expenses.
KERMIT WAYNE WILSON, 83, of Willow Wood, Ohio, widower of Martha Ellen Wilson, died April 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, OH, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PHILLIP MATTHEW WOELFEL, 68, of Huntington, brother of Michael Woelfel, died April 11 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.