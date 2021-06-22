The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JEREMY BAILEY, 42, of Kenova, grandson of Lindsey and Barbara Queen with whom he resided, died June 16 at home. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. June 24 Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting the family with arrangements.
BRENDA CAROL BROWN, 60, of South Point, Ohio, died June 21. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT EUGENE COLLINS, 75, of Ona died June 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. June 24 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
TROY E. COLUMBIA, 80 of Delbarton, W.Va., widower of Emogene Columbia, died June 19 at home. He was owner of Columbo’s Pizza, Laundry Mat, Video Store, Carry Out and the Can Top. Funeral service at 11 a.m. June 23 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Mahon Cemetery, ragland, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
LAURA CULLOP, 93, of Forest Hills, Ky., widow of Jack L. Cullop, died June 21 in Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service at 11 a.m. June 25 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 24 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
JOHN ROY HAMILTON “J.R.”, 81, of Kenova died June 17 in Temple, Texas. He was a member of Laborer’s International Union of North America, 543 Local Union. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. June 24 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, followed by a graveside service at 10:30 a.m. at Riggs Family Cemetery, Prichard. www.rollinsfh.com.
SWANEE MAE MAYNARD, 82 of Laurel Creek, W.Va., widow of John Paul Maynard, died June 19 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. June 23 at Victory Christian Center, Lenore, W.Va. Burial will follow in Lenore Memorial Gardens. Visitation 6 p.m. June 22 at the church In lieu of flowers donation can be made to the Chafin Funeral Home.
VIRGINIA REYNOLDS, 81, of Salt Rock died June 19. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. June 25 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BARBARA ANN THOMPSON-HAIRSTON of Winter Park, Florida, widow of Nelson Edward Hairston, died June 14. She retired from Rice University Fondren Library. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Saint Philip Presbyterian Church, 4807 San Felipe Rd., Houston TX 77056. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting the family with graveside services, which will be 2 p.m. June 25 at Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. www.klingelcarpenter.com