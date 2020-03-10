The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BRENDA JEAN FERGUSON AMAEFULE, 66, of Huntington, died March 7. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
LINDA BURNS, 64, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, died March 7 at home. Funeral service will be noon March 12, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Langdon Cemetery follows. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CHARLEY MONROE COLEMAN, 70, of Red Jacket, W.Va., husband of Jeanette Kirk Coleman, died March 7 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He was a retired maintenance worker and carpenter. Funeral service 7 p.m. March 10, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., during visitation from 6 to 9 p.m.
MICHAEL L. EANES, 69, of Huntington died March 6 in Heritage Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. March 12, Full Gospel Assembly 2101 10th Ave., Huntington. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
CAROL SUE FARLES, 78, of Williamson, W.Va., died March 7 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. Graveside funeral service 1 p.m. March 10, Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
SANDRA KAY LYONS, 77, of Huntington, widow of Larry Lyons, died March 7 in SOMC Hospice, Portsmouth, Ohio. There will be a private family service at a later time. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JESSE LEE SHAMBLIN, 65, of Racine, W.Va., husband of Sandy Shamblin, died March 3 in Boone Memorial Hospital, Madison, W.Va. He retired from Patriot Coal. Funeral service was 2 p.m. March 7 at Toney’s Branch Church, Bloomingrose, W.Va. Burial in Drawdy (W.Va.) Cemetery, followed. Visitation was two hours prior to the service at the church. Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., is assisting the family. www.handleyfh.com.
KANAWHA RAY SLONE, 57, of Topmost, Ky., father of Dillon, Landon and Alyssa Slone and Amber Taylor, died March 9 at Potato Branch, Topmost, Ky. Funeral service 11 a.m. March 13, Nelson Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky.; burial in Slone Cemetery, Topmost, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 10 p.m. March 11 and 12 at the funeral home. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.