The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
TAMMY ADAMS, 54 of Harts, W.Va., daughter of James S. and Sherry Adams, died Oct. 8 in Hubbard Hospice House. She was a team leader at South Ridge Target. Service 2 p.m., Oct. 13, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Dingess Cemetery, Harts. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 at the funeral home.
GENEVA ANNA BAKER, 102, of Harrison, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., died Oct. 5, at Shawnee Springs Care Facility. Graveside services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 at Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
SALLY MAE HANSHAW, 65, of Huntington, wife of Tony Hanshaw, died Oct. 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a line production worker for Kerr Glass. Service was 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
LOIS K. LAYNE, 84, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Raymond Layne, died Sept. 26 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis. She retired from Gallipolis Developmental Center. There will be a memorial service, 3 p.m. Oct. 12, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio. Visitation one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to JW.org or Twin Rivers Congregation for World Wide Work, 538 Bulaville Pike, Gallipolis, OH 45631. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM RAY MAYNOR, 81, of Huntington, husband of Wynona Burris Maynor, died Oct. 7 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired steelworker. A celebration of life will take place 1 p.m. Oct. 9, Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
JIMMY McCALLISTER of Ironton, died Oct. 8 in the Hospice Care Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
ROBERT NOTHSTINE, 78, of Powell, Ohio, died Oct. 7 at home. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
STEVE PIGG, 68 of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Connie Pigg, died Oct. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He retired from Local #80 Insulators Union. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Breath of Life Foundation, c/o Local #80 Insulators Union, PO Box 806, Winfield, WV 25213. A memorial gathering will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CLIFFORD EDMOND PROVENCAL JR., of Westerville, Ohio, husband of Mary Jeanine Large Provencal, died Oct. 2 at home. He retired as Chief Engineer at the Naval Air Station, Brunswick, Maine. Memorial service will be noon Oct. 12, First Baptist Church, Ironton. Visitation one hour before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ERNEST L. WILKES, 70, of Chesapeake, Ohio, brother of Georgia Kincaid of Huntington and Faye Watters of Indianapolis, Ind., died Oct. 7 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 10, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.