The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KRISTI LYNNE ADKINS, 63, of Lakeland, Fla., formerly of Ceredo, sister of Gregory Kent Adkins of Lakeland, Fla., died May 4 in Lakeland Regional Health Hospital. She worked for Goodwill. Graveside services will be at noon May 16 at Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
PATRICIA GAYLE ASHBY, 68, of Ripley, W.Va., wife of Harry Ashby, died May 7 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Private funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. May 14. The services will be webcast on the www.regerfh.com. Go to the obituary page, select her name, go to the tribute wall and click on the link. The service will start at 1 p.m. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
EUGENE PAUL BLAKE, 85, of Huntington, died May 9 in Wyngate at River’s Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. He was retired supervisor of quality control with Special Metals. Funeral services will be private. Burial in Union Cemetery, Ona. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
LILLIAN F. CHAPMAN "Faybelle," 83, of Milton, died May 8. Private graveside services for family will be May 14, Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements.www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DOUGLAS EUGENE CHILDRESS, 86, of Barboursville died May 10. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. May 14, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Entombment will be in the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
LINDEN CHILES, 95, of Huntington, widower of Nancy Dickenson Chiles and Georgia Shepherd Chiles, died May 10 at The Woodlands Retired Community. He was owner and operator of the former Dickinson Furniture Store. Private services will be held for the family at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to either Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (systemicjia.org) 3584 Outlook Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45208, Autism Services or Johnson Memorial United Methodists Church. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
JOHN FLOYD HART, 75, of Cleveland, Ohio, formerly of Lawrence County, Ohio died May 8 Thomas P. Perciak Family Residential Hospice in Strongsville, Ohio. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. May 14, Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
BEATRICE McSORLEY, 85, of South Point, Ohio, died May 9 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She had worked at Coyne Textile. Arrangements are incomplete at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
RICHARD E. THOMPSON, 84, of Huntington died May 4. He was a former president and chief financial officer at Chandler’s Plywood Products. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Boys and Girls Club of Huntington, or Hospice of Huntington. A private graveside service will be conducted at Spring Hill Cemetery. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.