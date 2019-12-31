The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LOVEADA JUNE BAIRD, 96, o fMill Creek, W.Va., widow of Paul Zekany and Virgil Baird, died Dec. 28. Funeral service 2 p.m. Jan. 2, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
RITA FAYE BALDRIDGE, 62, of Louisa, Ky., mother of Tammy Lynn Damron of Hager Hill, Ky., and Florence Webb of Louisa, Ky., died Dec. 28 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 4, Preston Funeral Home Chapel, Paintsville, Ky.
ROBERT BENSON, 38, of Huntington died Dec. 22. There will be a private, family, memorial service. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements.
D.J. BOWENS, 26, of Clifford, Ky., son of Bennie and Garnett Bowens, died Dec. 27 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 1, New Friendship United Baptist Church; burial in Bowen Family Cemetery. Visitation after 2 p.m. Dec. 31 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., to help offset funeral expenses.
PATRICIA ANN VANCE BRAGG, 76, of Smithfield, N.C., sister of Ella Horne of Milton, died Dec. 28 at home. There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. Jan. 2, Roselawn Cemetery, Benson, N.C. Arrangements by Rose and Graham Funeral Home, Benson, N.C. www.roseandgraham.com.
LISA ANN KILLIN CORNWELL, 48, of Ashland, wife of Garry Cornwell, died Dec. 28 in Community Hospice Care Center. She was a former sales associate at Elder-Beerman. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 2, Kilgore and Collier Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, Ky.; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.kilgorecollierfunerlahome.com.
ANN GIBSON, 79, of Beech Creek, W.Va., widow of Joe Gibson, died Dec. 29 in Good Shepherd Community Nursing Center, Phelps, Ky. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 1, Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Daniels Cemetery, Devon, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at the funeral home. www.hatfieldfc.com.
CARSON ELWOOD HAY, 89, of Ashland, husband of Dorsa Fannin Hay, died Dec. 29 in Community Hospice Care Center. He was proprietor or Carson Associates. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 4, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland; entombment in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 2212 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101; or to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY, 41101.
WILMA L. MARTIN, 87, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, widow of Ray E. Martin, died Dec. 30 in Ashland Community Hospice House. She retired from Ohio Bell. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 3, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Section C. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice Care Center or Resurrection Hope United Methodist Church, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JEAN FRANCIS MAYNARD, 79,of Laurel Creek, W.Va., widow of Kaile Maynard, died Dec. 28 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 2, Laurel Creek Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Canterbury-Maynard Cemetery, Laurel Creek. Visitation after 6 p.m. Jan. 1 at the church. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
SHELIA CARRIE MENEAR, 64, of Huntington, died Dec. 27 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker and is survived by three children. A memorial service will be conducted 6 p.m. Jan 2 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Friends may call one hour before service time at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
JAY TAYLOR PARKER, 83, of Lowmansville, Ky., died Dec. 30 in PB Hall. He was a farmer. Graveside funeral service noon Jan. 2, Parker Cemetery, Flat Gap, Ky. Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
DAVID GREGORY WILLIAMS, 57, of Huntington, died Dec. 19 at home. He was an Assistant Manager at Fruth Pharmacy. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Jan. 4 at Transformation Community Church, 1201 Madison Ave., Huntington. Friend may call one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.