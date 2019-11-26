The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PEGGY SUE ADKINS, 76 of Dryden, Mich., formerly of East Lynn, died Nov. 21in Michigan. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Nov. 30 at Mays Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WETZEL PAUL BIAS JR. 73, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Donna Williams Bias, died Nov. 24. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 29 at Union Missionary Baptist Church, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation two hours before service Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Tri-State Bible College, South Point, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARY E. JACKSON, 72, of Huntington, mother of Sabrina Lowe, died Nov. 22 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She retired from Sodexo at Harless Dining Hall. There will be a memorial gathering from 5 to 6 p.m. Nov. 30, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
KAREN SUE KESSICK, 68 of Milton, died Nov. 23 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. In keeping with Karen's wishes, services will be private. www.crowhussellfh.com.
BONNIE MAY LONG, 81, of Apple Grove, W.Va., died Nov. 25. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Dec. 1 at Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Potts Chapel Cemetery, Apple Grove, W.Va. Visitation after 11 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
AMBER “PETEY” LYNN MOORE, 56, of Whitman, W.Va., died Nov. 23 at home. She had worked at Logan Regional Medical Center in Admitting and Registration. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 2, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 1 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to assist with arrangements.
RITA GAIL BROWNING TRIPLETT, 83, of Ironton, widow of George Triplett Sr., died Nov. 23. Funeral service noon Nov. 30, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 29 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Tri-State Christian Care Center, PO Box 157, Proctorville, OH 45669 or Heartland Hospice, 205 North Street, Lucasville, OH 45648. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.