The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ZAYLA EILEEN BOGGESS, 9, of Chesapeake, Ohio, daughter of Vernena Russell, died June 19 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. June 23 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LORETTA JANE BOGGS, 82, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, widow of John Curtis Boggs, died June 19 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 23 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.wallaceffh.com.
JERRY DALE BYRD of Salt Rock died June 17. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 25 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
TRACY RAE DUNLAP, 50 of Forest City, N.C., formerly of Boone County, W.Va., wife of Jeremy Lang, died June 12 at home. She was a Court Reporter in West Virginia, Fredericksburg, Va., West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, Circuit Court for Jackson, Roane and Calhoun Counties, West Virginia, District of Columbia, Superior Court, US Federal District Court Maryland, and was employed at the time of her death for the US Federal District Court North Carolina, Asheville, N.C., working for the Chief Judge. Her wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be held in West Virginia at a later date. Padgett and King Mortuary, Forest City, N.C., is directing arrangements. www.padgettking.com.
WILEY HATTEN, 80, of Kenova, husband of Peggy Robertson Hatten, died June 17 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a farmer. Funeral services will be conducted on 2 p.m. June 26 at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will follow in Newman-Hatten Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home in Ceredo. www.regerfh.com.
SUSIE BILLIAJEAN DENNISON HOWARD, 89, of Huntington, died June 18 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. June 23 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 22 at the funeral home. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JAMES RONALD JENKINS, 87 of Bolivia, N.C., died June 16. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com. White Funeral and Cremation Service Supply/Bolivia Chapel, North Carolina, is directing arrangements.
CHARLES RICKY LOCKHART of Vulcan, W.Va., died June 17. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
LOIS JANE MOORE, 87, of Ironton, widow of Jerry Moore Sr., died June 19 at River Run Healthcare in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was a Dawson-Bryant kindergarten teacher. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. June 22 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Community Cemetery, Deering, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.wallaceffh.com.
TENNIS MULLINS SR., 97, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widower of Martley Wellman Mullins, died June 18 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 1 p.m. June 22 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. Contributions may be made to Trinity Freewill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 626, Chapmanville, WV 25508.
CHARLES EVANS PERRY JR. of Pinellas Park, Fla., formerly of Wheelersburg, Ohio, died Jan. 28. There will be a Celebration of Life and Masonic Service at 11 a.m. June 25 at Haller Funeral Home and Crematory, Chillicothe, Ohio. Military graveside service and Fire Department tribute follow at Twin Township Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
CATHERINE RICE, 94, of Proctorville, Ohio, died June 18 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will be in Highlawn Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday June 22, 2022, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HOMER SMITH, JR., 84, of East Lynn, died June 19. He was a retired welder from ACF Industries. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 22 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Funeral will be conducted at 11 a.m. June 23 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Scott Adkins Cemetery, East Lynn. In route to cemetery, family will stop at Homer’s residence for a private moment and prayer, then proceed to cemetery.