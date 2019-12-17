The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JONATHAN MICHAEL CLEARY, 32, of Pikeville, Ky., formerly Aflex, Ky., son of Cindy Price Keene Dotson of Aflex, died Dec. 14 in Our Lady of the Way Hospital, Martin, Ky. He was a butcher at Quality Foods. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 18, Leckieville Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Keene Family section of McCoy Cemetery, Burnwell, Ky. Visitation after 5 p.m. Dec. 17 at the church. www.hatfieldfc.com. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
TIMOTHY KEITH GEORGE, 58, of Pinsonfork, Ky., died Dec. 12 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. Funeral service 11 a.m. Dec. 18, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Blackburn Cemetery, Belfry. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 17 at the funeral home.
JUDITH MARCUM HAGER, 79, formerly of Huntington died Dec. 15, 2019 at Madison Health and Rehab in Richmond, Ky. There will be a graveside service at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome2@outlook.com
BOBBY WAYNE JACOBS, 47, of Hindman, Ky., died Dec. 16 in Hazard ARH. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 20, Knott County Central High School, Hindman, Ky.; burial in Mountain Memory Gardens, Hindman, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 18 and all day Dec. 19, Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.
JOSHUA KEITH JERVIS, 27, of Huntington died Dec. 12. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Dec. 19 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Robertson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
BOBBY EUGENE LAMBERT, 60, of Barboursville died Dec. 16. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
MILDRED LEWIS, 85, of Prichard died Dec. 16 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. www. rollinsfh.com.
DR. RUDOLPH OUSLEY, 66, of Prestonsburg, Ky., husband of Delores Hall Ousley, died Dec. 14 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 19, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Willard Ousley Cemetery, Prestonsburg. Visitation after 5 p.m. Dec. 17 and all day Dec. 18 at the funeral home.
GARY N. OWENS, 81, of Rush, Ky., died Dec. 15 in Woodland Oaks, Ashland. He was a draftsman and estimator for several construction firms. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 19, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home Thursday. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JACK RANSBOTTOM, 75 of Huntington, died Dec. 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Dec. 21 at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome@outlook.com.
RONNIE LEE ROBINETTE, 63, of Williamson, W.Va., died Dec. 16 in Good Shepherd Nursing Facility, Phelps, Ky. He was a disabled coal miner. Funeral service noon Dec. 18, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Robinette Cemetery, Brushy Fork, Ky. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
HASTELL MICHAEL THACKER, 63, of Williamson, W.Va., husband of Maxine Thacker, died Dec. 13 in CAMC General Hospital. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 18, West Williamson Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Buskirk Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
SAMUEL DAVID TOPPING, 75 of Ironton died Dec. 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Memorial service will be 6 p.m. Dec. 20 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
RITA GAIL WALKER, 66, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Archie Walker, died Dec. 13 at home. She was a retired US Army Staff Sargent. There will be a memorial service, 7 p.m. Dec. 20, Emmanuel Community Church, Huntington. The church will open at 6 p.m. that night. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
ONDIE WIREMAN, 77, of Hueysville, Ky., widower of Kathleen Whittaker Wireman, died Dec. 13 in ARH Our Lady of the Way, Martin, Ky. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 17, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Shepherd Cemetery, Hueysville, Ky. Visitation after 6 p.m. Dec. 15 and all day Dec. 16 at the funeral home.