The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ESTHER VIRGINIA ARTHUR of Barboursville, widow of Lloyd V. Arthur Sr., died Dec. 17. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 22 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
ROY WAYNE CARTER, 79 of Huntington, widower of Janet G. Carter, died Dec. 17 in Heritage Center. He was the pastor of Beverly Hills Church of Christ Christian in Huntington. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 23 at Beverly Hills Church of Christ Christian. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. If attending, please wear facial coverings and honor social distancing. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Arrangements are directed by Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CURTIS CHANEY JR., 73 of Genoa, husband of Teresa Belle Dummitt Chaney, died Dec. 18 at home. He was the owner of C&W Cable. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Dec. 23 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery Annex, Wayne. Visitation will be from two hours before service at the funeral home.
J.B. HACKWORTH, 80 of Ashland, husband of Kaye Goddard Hackworth, died Dec. 18 at home. He retired as a millwright with AK Steel. Celebration of life at 1 p.m. Dec. 22 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials should be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
VIRGINIA LOUISE RAMEY, 82 of Lavalette, widow of Toliver J. Ramey, died Dec. 19 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Dec. 22 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
GAYLA RENEE ROACH, 34 of Ironton died Dec. 18. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Dec. 22 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
MARSHALL J. SAWYERS, 68 of Elkview, W.Va., died Dec. 11 at home. Burial will be Dec. 21 in Donel C Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Chapman’s Mortuary Huntington is assisting. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
