The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DEBORAH SUE AGUILAR, 66, of South Point, Ohio, sister of Charles and Bryan Quick, died Oct. 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
REV. WILLIAM BRADFORD BLANCHARD, 66 of Wayne died Oct. 2 at home. He was an ordained minister in the United Methodist Church. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 6 at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES E. CALDWELL, 85, of Ashland, husband of Linda Weaver Caldwell, died Oct. 3 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He owned and operated CC Coin. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 7 at Catlettsburg (Ky.) Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 6 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
STELLA LOUISE CONWAY, 73, of Huntington, widow of David Conway, died Oct. 2 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation. She formerly worked in payroll with Huntington Steel. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JAMES WILLIAM ESTEP, 66, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Teresa Estep, died Oct. 1 in the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, Huntington. There will be a visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 6 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. www.slackandwalace.com.
CARL DOUGLAS GREEN, 55, of Kenova died Oct. 2 at home. A graveside memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. www.TriStateCremationSociety.com.
JOHN “RUSTY” JOHNSON, 78, of Crown City, Ohio, husband of Betty Lou Tackett Johnson, died Oct. 3 in Arbors of Gallipolis, Ohio. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burfi following in King’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
RICHARD DARWIN LeMASTER, 68, of Huntington, husband of Danette Fuller LeMaster, died Oct. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired quality control manager with Columbia Paint of Huntington. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 8 at Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
HERMAN OWEN MAYS, 88, of Palestine, Texas, formerly of Huntington, widower of Janice Ann Bartholomew Mays, died Sept. 26 in Texas. He was a retired welder with ACF. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Oct. 7 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Huntington. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Thursday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BRENDA GAIL McGOWAN, 64, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Oct. 3. She was a former employee of River Park Hospital. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 8 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
NOLA MAE RANDALL, 86 of Lesage died Sept. 28. She was a homemaker. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Oct. 7 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Sisters of Hope at Cabell Huntington Hospital. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
DUSTIN TRENT SIMPKINS, 35, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Oct. 1. Funeral service will be 1 pm. Oct. 6 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial following in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.