The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LARRY EDMUND BIAS, 61, of Wayne died April 3. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. April 9 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. April 8 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CLIFTON LAMAR COOK, 89, of Kiahsville husband of Maxine Cook, died March 31. He retired from General Motors. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. April 9 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.
IRVIN ALLEN PINGLEY, 82, of Culloden died March 30 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Celebration of a life 1 p.m. April 9 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will take place in White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville. Visitation two hours before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ERNEST CALVIN RICHARDSON III, 45, of Huntington, son of Jackie Richardson and Ernest C. Richardson Jr., died March 23 at home. There will be no services at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ROBERT DALE WILLIAMS, 78, of Huntington, husband of Loretta Turley Williams, died April 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He operated a catering truck for years. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
