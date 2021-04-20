The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RONALD JAMES BLISS, 75, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Darlene Johnson-Bliss, died April 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MICHAEL DALE BRAMMER, 68, of Ironton, father of Lisa Brammer and Shelly Selvage, died April 18 at home. He was a retired maintenance worker at Pathways. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 22 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
DARYL L. CLINE, 73, of Huntington, widower of Mary Cline, died April 17 in Genesis Health, Hurricane, W.Va. He was a retried credit manager with State Electric Supply. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
DAVID WILLIAM COMPTON, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Monica Tonkovich Compton, died March 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retried graphic artist. Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. April 22 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Chesapeake, Ohio. Rite of Committal will be at a later date. Visitation will be 30 minutes before service at the church. www.regerfh.com.
STEVEN DERRICK-LEE DOUGLAS, 24 of Huntington died April 17. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any local drug rehabilitation center, sober living home, Huntington City Mission or Harmony House. There will be no public funeral services. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com
REBECCA DONN HILL, 32, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died April 19 in Pleasant Valley Hospital. There will be no public service and burial will be at a later date. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
THELMA LEE MAYNARD, 88, of Kenova, widow of Kenneth Maynard, died April 18 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
WARREN D. NAPIER, 73, of Huntington, widower of Jane Napier, died April 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 26 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 25 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Proctorville VFW Post #6878.
JIMMY SCHENEBERG, 50, of Huntington, Ohio, died April 17 at home. There will be no services held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOHNNIE RUSSELL SCOTT, 78, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Carolyn Sue Thompson Scott, died April 18 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley. Celebration of life will be 2 p.m. April 22 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOHN SELWYN STARKEY, 62, of Genoa, husband of Linda Starkey, died April 17 at home. He was a self-employed mobile home mover. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. April 23 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Young Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.johnsontillerfuneralhome.com.
RICHARD ELGIE SULLIVAN III, 56, of Huntington, son of Sharon Kay Henderson, died April 15 at home. He was a carpet installer. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. April 22 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Donations would be appreciated to be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
MATTHEW TIMOTHY THOMPSON, 58, of Wayne, brother of Norma Miller, died April 16 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. At his request, there will be no services. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
PHYLLIS MARIE WOODARD, 73, of Wilson, N.C., formerly of Huntington, wife of Homer Butch Woodard, died April 19 at home. She was a retired cashier for Wilson County Schools. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. April 23 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.