The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BILL WILSON ADKINS, 94 of Hurricane, W.Va., husband of Lois Elizabeth Ferguson Adkins, died Dec. 26. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 29 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
VIVIAN RUTH BRAGG, 90 of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Raymond Bragg, died Dec. 26 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
RONALD R. BROWNING SR., 76 of Ironton, widower of Barbara Jean Arthur Browning, died Dec. 22 in Kings Daughter's Medical Center. He was formerly employed as a cabinetmaker at Mills Pride. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 29 at Tracy Brammer Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service. Burial will follow in LaGrange Cemetery.
RUSSELL JOHNATHAN GOOD, 47 of Kenova died Dec. 23 at home. He worked as an office administrator for the VA Medical Center. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Dec. 29 at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
CAROL J. HAYE, 83 of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Dec. 25. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DONNA REED JACK, 75 of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Dec. 24. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
TAMMY JACKSON, 64 of Louisa, Ky., mother of Mary Louise Jackson, Kevin Tyson Jackson, and Timothy Shane Jackson, died Dec. 23. She retired as a Bus Monitor from the Lawrence County Board of Education. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to help offset funeral expenses. There will be no public service. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing arrangements.
BETTY MAE KEELING, 90 of Huntington, widow of Billy Joe Keeling, died Dec. 23 in Wyngate at Rivers Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. She was a retired Adjudication Clerk from the VA Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Dec. 29 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Huntington Humane Society or the Marshall University School of Engineering, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
WENDELL LEE KEITH SR., 71 of Huntington died Dec. 16. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 30 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MELINDA SUZANNE KING, 47 of Proctorville, Ohio, died Dec. 23. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DREMA DARLENE LITTON, 65 of Pedro, Ohio, died Dec. 19 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be at a later time. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DARLA MICHELE CLARK LYON, 61 of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Jeff Lyon, died Dec. 25 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a retired respiratory therapist from Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 10 a.m. Dec. 30 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 29 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOHNIE OLIVER MILLER, 92 of Hamlin, W.Va., widower of Geraldine Edna Hager Miller, died Dec. 22. He was an ordained minister. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 29 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will be in Cooper Cemetery, Alkol, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 28 at the funeral home.
THOMAS RAYBURN PATTERSON, 69 of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Thina Chiles Patterson, died Dec. 23 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a logistics supervisor. Services will be held at a later date. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JOHN H. RUNYON, 70 of South Point, Ohio, died Dec. 24 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He retired from Jabo Supply Corp Friends and family may visit from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 28, 2022, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. www.wallaceffh.com.
JOSHUA STROUD, 33 of Proctorville, Ohio, fiancé of Dakota Donald, died Dec. 22. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, OH, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JONEY DALE WATTS, 77, of Lavalette, husband of Mary Sue Nelson Watts, died Dec. 24 in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Wexner. He was a retired electrician. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 28 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial in Greasy Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon on Wednesday.
ALLISON LEIGH WEST, 59, formerly of Huntington, wife of Charles T. West, died Dec. 23. Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Dec. 30 Schoedinger Worthington Funeral Home, Worthington, Ohio. Visitation two hours before service. www.schoedinger.com.