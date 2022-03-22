The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BRENDA GAIL BANKS, 76 of Crown City, Ohio, widow of Thomas Banks, died March 17. Service will be private. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LINDA J. EICHER, 81, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Ronald M. Eicher, died March 17. She worked for Ohio National Bank, Sears, JC Penney, The Limited, Bank One and as a nursing home aide. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. March 25 at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. March 25 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
JAMES ROY FULKS, 74, of Crown City, Ohio, husband of Donna Fulks, died March 20 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 24 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SYLVIA JOY STEPHENS HART, 89, of Ashland, widow of Gerald Hart Sr., died March 20 in Kings Daughters Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 24 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
LARRY RAYMOND HOLLAND, 69, of Proctorville, Ohio, died March 21 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 25 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WANDA LEE HILDEBRAND HOWARD, 56 of McDermott Ohio, died March 12 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth Ohio. There will be a memorial service at 4 p.m. March 26 at the Portsmouth Eagles. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her family to help with final expenses. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
TROY DELL STALEY, 53, of Wayne, husband of Stephanie Miller Staley, died March 20 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Friends and family gather from 1 to 2 p.m. March 24 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
ORPHA LEE STOCK, 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of John Stock, died March 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. March 24 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. March 25 at St Ann Catholic Church, Chesapeake, Ohio, with burial to follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PAMELA JEWELL TAYLOR, 58 of Huntington, wife of Herbert Taylor, died March 10 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be a memorial service at 5 p.m. March 25 at the Barboursville Community Center, 721 Central Ave., Barboursville. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is directing arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JARRITT LEE WISER, 21, of Lesage died March 16. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 26 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.