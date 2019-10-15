The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SARA JEAN AKINS, 84, of Salt Rock, died Oct. 12 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Oct. 18, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RICKEY LEE BARE, 61, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, husband of Kim Reed Bare, died Oct. 12 at home. He was a retired manager for Leo’s Carry-Out. There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 17, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
WARD CURTIS BENSON III, 65, of Huntington, husband of Deborah Benson, died Oct. 12 at home. He was a former dispatcher for Darcy Refrigeration Company, Holyoke, Mass. There will be a memorial service, 6 p.m. Oct. 17, Grace Gospel Church, Huntington. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting his family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CLARA WATTS CALLAHAN, 89, of Slemp, Ky., widow of Hobert Callahan, died Oct. 13 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 16, Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky.; burial in Hobert Callahan Cemetery, Slemp, Ky. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.
EMMA JEAN CANTRELL, 86, of Hatfield, Ky., widow of Herbert Cantrell, died Oct. 13 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service1 p.m., Oct. 17, Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 16 at the funeral home. www.hatfieldfc.com.
JOHN HANSFORD COLLINS, 79, of Stollings, W.Va., husband of Lana Gore Collins, died Oct. 12 in Charleston Area Medical Center. He retired from Sharples Coal Company. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 16, Central United Baptist Church; burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation two hours before service Wednesday at the church. Donations are suggested to the church, PO Box 1558, Logan, WV 25601, the church Ladies’ Auxiliary or Gideons Interational. Honaker Funeral Home, Logan, is in charge of arrangements. www.honakerfuneralhome.org.
MAXINE HANNON, 83, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Albert H. Hannon, died Oct. 13 in Concord Nursing Home, Wheelersburg, Ohio. She enjoyed retired from the JCPenney Distribution Center. Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 17, Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville, Ohio with burial to follow at Reber Hill Cemetery, Ashville. The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice 2201 25th St, Portsmouth, OH 45662.
ANGELA M. LOWE, 53, of Logan, W.Va., daughter of Sharon Thornhill Lowe, died Oct. 21` in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service 8 p.m., Oct. 16, Honaker Funeral Home, Logan; private burial. Visitation two hours before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.honakerfuneralhome.org.
NATHANIEL PARSON, 58, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Patty Parson, died Oct. 13 at home. There will be a memorial service, 8 p.m. Oct. 17, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday before service at the funeral home.
JUANITA SUE PARSONS, 53 of Huntington, wife of James Calvin Parsons, died Oct. 14 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com
DOUGLAS RICE, 74, of Naugatuck, W.Va., died Oct. 13 at home. He was a retired heavy equipment operator. Funeral service noon, Oct. 16, Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Collins Cemetery, Warfield, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15 at the funeral home. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
VIRGINIA L. RITTER, 91, of Huntington, died Oct. 12 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Oct. 18, Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Church or charity of one’s choice.
PETER PAUL SMITH, 85, of Huntington, died Oct. 12 at home. A celebration of life service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Friends may gather one hour before the service Friday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
BRENDA JOYCE VAUGHN, 69, of Barboursville died Aug. 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a memorial service, 2 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
RHONDA MICHELLE WALTERS, 45, of Canada, Ky., died Oct. 13 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 20, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Smith Cemetery, Rockhouse Fork, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
JACK WELLS JR., 64, of Huntington died July 31 in the United Arab Emirates. He taught English through the Education Administration at the United Arab Emirates Government until his death. There will be a celebration of life, 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.