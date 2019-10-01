The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DARON JAY BLESSING, 55, of Letart, W.Va., died Sept. 29 in Heritage Valley Sewickley Hospital, Sewickley, Pa. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 3, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.,; burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Letart. Visitation two hours before service Thursday at the funeral home.
ROXANNA E. CORDLE, 81, of Apple Grove, W.Va., died Sept. 30 at home. In honoring her wishes, there will be no services and burial will be at the convenience of her family. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DR. ALAN BRANT GOULD, 81, of Huntington, husband of Mary Nell Burfield Gould, died Sept. 29 in Emogene Dolen Jones Hospice House. He was a retired professor from Marshall University. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Oct. 3, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
ROSA PRATER, 70 of Varney, W.Va., died Sept. 29 at home. Funeral service noon, Oct. 2, Williamson (W.Va.) Church; burial in Dean Cemetery, Mystery Mountain, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1 at the church Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
RUSSELL HOWARD SHEPHERD, 74, of Willow Wood, Ohio, died Sept. 30 at home. He was a retired maintenance supervisor for Ashland Chemical, and an electrician for the Ironton Malleable as well as Ashland Oil Inc. The family will welcome friends to a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Oct. 3, at the Hatfield-Shepherd Cemetery in Willow Wood, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the McDaniels Crossroads Pentecostal Church, 2600 Cadmus Rd., Patriot, OH 45658. There will be no public visitation, and Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family with the arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LUCILLE STANLEY, 89 of War Eagle, W.Va., died Sept. 29 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 3, Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Lee Family Cemetery, War Eagle. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 2 at the funeral home.
DAVID H. WOLFORD, 88 of Huntington, husband of Leota Osburn Wolford, died Sept. 29 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired construction worker with Labor Union Local #543. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.