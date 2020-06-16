The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LESLIE CHARLES BRYAN, 48, of Huntington, husband of Christina Bryan, died June 7 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. June 19, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova.
HOMER KYLE CHINN, 79, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died June 14 in Sanctuary of Ohio Valley, Ironton. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. June 18, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SHIRLEY FAYE JUSTICE, 84 of Davenport, Fla., formerly of Verner, W.Va., widow of Stonewall Justice died June 8 at home. A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on June 19, at Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va.
GLADYS GERALDINE PRICE, 84, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died June 14 in St. Mary's Medical Center. There will be a graveside service and burial, 2 p.m., June 17 at Moore's Chapel Cemetery, Ashton, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 17 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are recommended.
THEA JAY “T.J.” SHORT, 50, of Huntington, husband of Kristi Short, died June 13. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 17 at Norway Avenue Church of Christ. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
IRMA C. SKIDMORE, 86, of Huntington, widow of John D. Skidmore, died June 12 in Huntington. Friends may visit with the family from 3 to 4 p.m. June 18 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Cremation will follow. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
KIMBERLY DAWN WALKER, 65, of Huntington died June 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will not be any services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SHEILA ELAINE WILLIAMS, 74, of Huntington, widow of Jack Williams, died June 13 in Huntington. She was a homemaker. A private funeral service will be conducted for the family at 11 a.m. June 19. The funeral will be live streamed via the Reger Funeral Home website www.regerfh.com, starting at 11 a.m. Friday. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 18 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.