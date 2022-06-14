The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LARRY LEE BEUHRING, 85, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Janice Martin Beuhring, died June 12 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a certified general appraiser. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 20 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
JACKIE L. CALLICOAT, 76, of Willow Wood, Ohio, husband of Esther Rose Callicoat, died June 9. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 17 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Old Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
STEPHEN KENT CORNWELL, 59, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died June 12 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT TYLER FLEMING, 28, of Harts, W.Va., son of Robbie Fleming, died May 23 in Phuket, Thailand. Celebration of life will be 2 p.m. June 18 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial will be in Mann’s Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.evans-funeral-home.com. Service will be livestreamed at the funeral home Facebook page. Donations are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
HARRISON LEE HUNT, 73 of Delbarton, W.Va., husband of Juanita Varney Hunt, died June 10 at home. He was a retired coal miner. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place and no service will be held. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, is in charge of arrangements.
BETTY LOU JACKSON, 70, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Robert Jackson, died June 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. June 16 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery Annex, Wayne. Visitation 30 minutes before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
RONNIE LEE LANEY, 63 of Huntington, father of Andy Davis, died June 10 at home Friday, June 10, 2022. He was a mechanic. There will be no services scheduled at this time. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
DELORIS JUNE LAWSON, 79, of Whitman, W.Va., died June 11 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. June 16 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service.
ALESA MAYNARD McCOY, 66, of Logan, W.Va., died June 12 in Tug Valley ARH. There will be no services. Collins Funeral Home of Switzer, W.Va., is overseeing arrangements.
LOARINE PAULEY, 91 of Cincinnati, formerly of Huntington, widow of John Henry Pauley, died June 13 in Hospice of Cincinnati at Anderson Inpatient Care Center. Funeral service will be at noon June 16 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. Burial following in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
DANIELLE NICOLE SMITH, 29, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Joshua Smith, died June 10. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.