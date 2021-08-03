The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ANNEMARIE ELIZABETH ADKINS, 80, of Switzer, W.Va., died July 31 in Trinity Nursing Home, Logan, W.Va. She was a homemaker. At her request, there will be no service. Arrangements directed by Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
LYNDA SUE REAPER BRIDGES, 77, of Ironton, widow of Jerry Bridges, died July 18 in Concord Nursing Home, Wheelersburg, Ohio. She was a retired cook for Rock Hill schools, a deli clerk for Tipton’s Grocery and a clerk at S.S. Kresge. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 8 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MARY ELIZABETH DONLEY, 72, of Lawrence County, Ohio, widow of Homer ray Donley, died July 31 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. She retired from Hills and Ames Department Stores. Funeral service will be noon Aug. 5 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial following in Olive Furnace Cemetery, Oak Hill, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.slackandwallace.com.
MARGARET JEFFERS, 92, of South Point, Ohio, died July 31 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sheridan First Baptist Church, 512 Co. Rd. 1, South Point, OH, 45680. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LOUIE A. MARCUM, 56, of Fort Gay, son of Kizzie Marcum, died Aug. 1. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 4 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial following in Thompson Cemetery, Vinson Branch. Visitation from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 3 at the funeral home.
DONNA McDOWELL, 62, of Blaine, Ky., widow of Larry McDowell, died Aug. 1. She was a nurse. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial following in Yatesville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4 at the funeral home.
ANITA EVALEE McKINNEY, 92, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 28. There will be a private family graveside service at Leon (W.Va.) Cemetery. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.
LEO RAYMOND SAVILISKY, 84, of Huntington, died July 16 at home. He retired as an electrician from the Kelly Springfield Tire Company. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HERMALEE SALYERS, 93, of Ohio Furnace, Ohio, widow of Walter Salyers, died July 30 in South Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. She retired from the dietary department of Lawrence County General Hospital. Funeral service will be noon Aug. 5 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Haverhill Cemetery follows. Donations are suggested to the American Heart Association. www.phillipsfuneralhome.com.
HAZEL MARIE CLAY WATSON, 89, of Ironton, widow of Adam Watson Jr., died Aug. 1 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was retired head cook at Ironton Elks Lodge 177. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Aug. 4 at Buckhorn Cemetery. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ANGEL DALE ROSE WILEY, 11, of Sciotoville, Ohio, daughter of Billy Jack Wiley and Melissa Ann Poplin, died Aug. 1 at home. She was a student at Portsmouth East Elementary School. Funeral arrangements are pending at Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton. Donations are suggested to a Go Fund Me account established for her burial.
WILLIAM JOSEPH WILLIAMS, 61, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Alice Williams, died Aug. 1 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Aug. 5 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial following in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.