The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PAUL FRANKLIN BYROM, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Judy Byrom, died Sept. 16, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was a retired supervisor of the book depository for the Cabell County Board of Education. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
LOUIS GENE COFFEE, 79, of Huntersville, N.C., and formerly of Ceredo, W.Va., widower of Patricia Reed Coffee, died Sept. 15, in Charlotte, N.C. He was a long-time member of Kenova United Methodist Church, where he spent time as the assistant minister of visitation. At his request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the Kenova United Methodist Church in Kenova, W.Va. www.raymerfh.com.
BARBARA L. CUNNINGHAM, 66, of Ironton, wife of David Eugene Cunningham, died Sept. 12 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She retired as financial officer for the Lawrence County Health Department. Funeral services will be noon, Sept. 21, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CONNIE SUE DEAN, 69, of Huntington, died Sept. 16 at home. There will be a graveside service, 4 p.m. Sept. 20, Hatten Cemetery, Prichard. www.regerfh.com.
TERRY RANDALL LOWE, 69, of Ironton, died Sept. 11, in the UK Medical Center, Lexington, Ky. Arrangements are pending at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.
JAMES I. MCCOY, 90, of Huntington, widower of Dorothy McCoy, died Sept. 16 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from the CCBOE Trade Center as an Auto Mechanics Instructor. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JEFFREY SCOTT WALKER, 53, of Huntington, son of Ken Walker, died Sept. 12 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was a mill worker at Special Metals. There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 pm. Sept. 19, Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Huntington Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter. www.rollinsfh.com.
MAXINE WHITLEY, 91 of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Sept.16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Sept 20, Rome Cemetery in Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be 10 to 10:45 a.m. the same day at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WANDA JEAN WRIGHT, 79, of Barboursville, widow of Charles William Wright, died Sept.15, in The Village at Riverview, Barboursville. She was a homemaker. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.