JANET CHARITA BUTLER, 64, of Huntington, died June 20 at home. There will not be any services at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Donations can be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
ELIZABETH ANN CHAFFIN-VICKERS, 35, of Hickory, N.C., formerly of Barboursville, died July 4. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to help with funeral expenses.
DEBBIE L. CHIRGWIN of Barboursville died July 3 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville; burial in Oaklawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
KATHY LYNN DEMENT, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of John Robert Dement. died July 6, 2019. She was a caregiver with Prestera Center. Funeral services 2 p.m. Thursday, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial at Myrtle Ridge Cemetery, Kitts Hill, Ohio. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. www.slackandwallace.com.
CECIL GROVER KEENEY, 62, of Accoville, W.Va., died July 7 at home. He was a disabled miner from Powellton Coal Company. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Gilman Bottom (W.Va.) Tabernacle. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home is assisting his family. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
JOSEPH MACRI, 91, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 8. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
VERLIN MICHAEL PEYTON, 69, of Milton, died July 8 at home. A graveside service will be held at noon, Thursday, Milton Cemetery. www.heckfuneralhome.com.
MARIA SHANTEL SIMPKINS, 26, of Huntington died July 5 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial in Vance-Sanders Cemetery, West Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILMA LEWIS SKIDMORE, 93, of Ironton, widow of Paul Skidmore, died July 3 at home. She was a homemaker. There will be no public services. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
HAROLD WALKER, 75, of Salt Rock, died July 7. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Mount Zion-Ross Cemetery, Salt Rock. Wallace Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DANIEL WASSELL, 84, of Stone, Ky., husband of Jean Lequire Wassell, died July 6 in the skilled nursing unit, Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. He was a retired coal miner for Eastern Coal Company. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sharondale Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., www.rerogesfh.com.