PLEASANT MICHAEL ADKINS, 68 of Huntington died Feb. 15 at home. He retired from Huntington Health & Rehab Center. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 24 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DIANA LYNN HERALD CLAY, 68, of Pecks Mill, mother of Leah Stone and Josh Clay, died Feb. 17 in The Logan Center. She was a schoolteacher. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. March 1 at Evans Funeral Home in Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, W.Va. Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 28 at the funeral home.
CHRISTINE MICHELLE DEWESE, 52, of Huntington died Feb. 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Friends and family gather from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 26 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RUTH ANN DOWDY, 80 of Huntington, widow of Donald Douglas Dowdy, died Feb. 19in Cabell Health Care, Culloden. She was a former director of the Huntington Food Bank. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Watson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon Wednesday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
JOYCE ANN FERGUSON, 68, of South Point, Ohio, died Feb. 17 at home. Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Feb. 25 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial following in Getaway Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
EVA CALLEY JARRELL, formerly of Huntington, died Jan. 26 at home in Wauwatosa, Wis. Services are pending. Burial will be at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington, at a later date. Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services, Menomonee Falls, Wis., is assisting her family. www.schmidtandbartelt.com.
LUCILLE DAVIS JUETT of Ashland, widow of Dr. Tilman Juett, died Feb. 15. She was a retired instructor from the University of Cincinnati and Marshall University. There will be a memorial service at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at First Christian Church, Ashland. Burial following in Owenton, Ky. Memorials are suggested to the church. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
ALICE MARIE MATHIS of Logan, W.Va., wife of Thomas A. Mathis, died Feb. 20. She was a schoolteacher. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at Evans Funeral Home in Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial will be in Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 22 at the funeral home.
YONG SUK MAYO, 69 of Mason, Ohio formerly of Ripley, Ohio, widow of Shelby “Dwight” Mayo, died Feb. 16 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow at the Mayo Family Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral services.
JOHN RAYMOND MILLS, 70, of Huntington, husband of Deborah Taylor Mills, died Feb. 20 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 24 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. burial following in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
HELEN JOYCE NOWLIN, 83, of Barboursville, widow of Dana Lee Nowlin, dieD FEB. 12 IN the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Memorial Service will be 4 P.M. FEB. 27 AT Church in the Valley, Milton. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MERRILL E. PACK, 88, of Chatham, Ohio, formerly of Wayne, husband of Martha Napier Pack, died Feb. 15. He retired from River Terminal Railroad in Cleveland, Ohio. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 25 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation is 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 24 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Western Reserve, 5075 Windfall Rd., Medina, OH 44256.
ROBERT BERNIE PRICE, 85, of Ironton, father of Robert A. Price, Sonja Camp, James Price and Carla Price, died Feb. 19 in Ashland Community Hospice. Graveside service will be at noon Feb. 23 at Puckett Cemetery, Pedro, Ohio. Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.wallaceffh.com.
DOUGLAS McARTHUR SMTIH, 77, of Milton died Feb. 21. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial following in Oakridge Cemetery, Hurricane, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JAMES FRANKLIN SMITH, 79, of Huntington, died Feb. 20 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a maintenance supervisor. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 23 at Chapman’s Mortuary, with burial following in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
KAREN DENISE HABLE SMITH, 67, of Florence and Grayson, Ky., wife of Kenneth D. Smith, died Feb. 19 at home in Grayson. She worked in banking and was an IT vice president and worked at Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial following in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.steenfuneralhome.com.