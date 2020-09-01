The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CAROLYN LEE BRADSHAW, 78, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, died Aug. 30 at home. Funeral service will be 11 am. Sept. 3 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial following in Ashland Cemetery. There will be no visitation. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DOROTHY L. ROWE CARMAN, 91, of St. James, N.C., formerly Ironton, widow of Richard D. Carman, died Aug. 28. She was a Divisional Manager for Sarah Coventry Jewelry and an Area Manager for Jewels by Park Lane. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 5 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LEONA GANNON, 85, of Sidney, Ky., died Aug. 31 at home. She retired from Magic Mart. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 3, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in the family cemetery at Sidney. Visitation after 6 pm. Sept. 2 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Sidney Missionary Baptist Church. www.rerogersfh.com.
ROBERT PETER KIOGIMA, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was a retired warehouseman at Standard Products. Donations are suggested to the Sybene Chesapeake Senior Center. There will be a graveside service 2 p.m. Sept. 3 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. There will be no visitation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DAVID WESLEY MARTIN, 62, of Milton, father of Elizabeth Harmon, died Aug. 19 in Milton. He retired from CSX. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MADISON DWAYNE OOTEN, 41, of Delbarton, W.Va., son of Madison Sr. and Sally Varney Ooten, both of Delbarton, died Aug. 30 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He was pastor of Living Waters House of Prayer, Mud Fork, W.Va. Graveside service 3 p.m. Sept. 2, Ooten Cemetery, Duncan Fork, W.Va. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, is in charge of arrangements.
LINDA H. PELFREY, 78, of Huntington, died Aug. 30 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Sept. 3 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. She was a retired teacher, having taught math at Vinson High School and Spring Valley High School. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 3 at the funeral home. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. www.rollinsfh.com.
DONALD L. WILSON, 79, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Dona Wilson, died Aug. 30 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.rollinsfh.com.