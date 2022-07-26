The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PATRICIA LYNN BLODGETT, 75 of Barboursville, wife of Michael Blodgett, died July 24 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. She worked as a cosmetologist. No services are scheduled at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PATRICIA ANN BOSTER, 91, of Milton died July 24. Services will be 10 a.m. July 28 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.
MARY ELLEN DANIELS, 76, of Ironton, widow of Gene Kelly and Phillip Gail Daniels, died July 21 in Harbor Health Care, Ironton. There will be a graveside service at 11:15 a.m. August 1 at Sugar Creek Cemetery. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DR. JASON BENJAMIN “JAKE” FLICK, 47, of Hurricane, W.Va., died July 22. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. July 29 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Friends may gather one hour before service at the funeral home.
LAWRENCE WILLIAM GAIDURGIS, 61, of Omar, W.Va., husband of Linda Blevins Gaidurgis, died July 19 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
MARY FAY HARVEY, 101, of Huntington died July 24. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. July 30 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home in Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HOPE LEEANN MARKHAM-GARRETT, 41 of Huntington died July 22. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Aug. 1 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
ROSA LEE MAYNARD, 92, of Dunlow, widow of Latt Maynard Jr., died July 24 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 28 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in the S.D. Copley Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
MARY ELIZABETH ROMAN, 72, of Ashland, wife of John A. Roman, died July 23 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a retired analytical chemist with Marathon Petroleum. No memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Ashland Animal Rescue Fund (AARF 12365 Kevin Ave., Ashland, KY 41102). Arrangements are under the direction of Preston Family Funeral Home.
OTIS F. SHEFFIELD, 87, of Huntington died July 24. He retired from the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier. Home-going service will be 1 p.m. July 29 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial following in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is directing arrangements.
JACKIE DALE STEWART, 71, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 25. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. July 29 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service.
