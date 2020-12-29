The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
VELMA SUE BANDY, 80, of Huntington, widow of George Bandy, died Dec. 26 at home. She was a secretary at the Cabell County Sheriff Department and Southwestern Community Action Council. Funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 31, Asbury Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. A procession departs at 1 p.m. Distancing protocol and masks will be required.
ANNA MAE “DOTTIE” BOWEN, 75, of Louisa, Ky., widow of John Wesley Bowen, died Dec. 28 at home. Funeral service will be noon Dec. 30, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa; burial in Robertson Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service.
LAURA LOUISE BUTCHER, 81, of Huntington, died Dec. 26. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association at www.phassociation.org. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Dec. 31 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.regerfh.com. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
JACQUELINE CHAFFIN, 52, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Dec. 24 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 31 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
BETTY B. DALTON, 92, of Milford, Ohio formerly Ironton, widow of Paul D. Dalton, died Dec. 26 in Cedar Village, Mason, Ohio. Graveside service will be at noon Dec. 31, Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. There will be no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
LAWRENCE HICKS, 73, of Webbville, Ky., widower of Linda Griffith Hicks, died Dec. 26. He was owner of H&H Construction. He requested private services. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
PATRICIA EVELYN MAYNARD, 78, of Proctorville, Ohio died Dec. 25 at home. She was a retired librarian from Fairland School District. There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. Dec. 30, at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Dec. 30 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARGARET ANN ROSS RAMEY, 73, of Milton died Dec. 27. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Jan. 2 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CLAUDE WILLIS RIDENOUR, 82, of Huntington, husband of Verma Ice Ridenour, died Dec. 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired print shop foreman in the newspaper industry. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
JOHN GARLAND ROBBINS JR., 95, of Coal Grove, Ohio, died Dec. 26 in Sayre Christian Village, Lexington, Ky. Private service at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365.
BILL ROBINETTE, 69, of Fort Gay, widower of Annette Robinette, died Dec. 27. He requested private services. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
CHARLES "RANDALL" STOVER, 90, of Ashton, W.Va., died Dec. 26. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 30, Moore's Chapel Cemetery, Ashton. Graveside visitation with family 30 minutes before the service. Facemasks and social distancing will be required. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.dealfh.com.
BETTY LEE COYLE THOMPSON, 94, of South Point, Ohio, died Dec. 28, in Heritage Center Nursing Home, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
PATRICIA ELLEN VARNEY, 68, of Barboursville, wife of Robert Varney, died Dec. 23 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Private memorial service will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DELORES "DEE" WISE, 85, of Milton, died Dec. 23 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Dec. 31at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Graveside service will be at noon Dec. 31 at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.