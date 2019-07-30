The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GRANVILLE ROSCOE GIBSON, 96, of Ona, died July 27 in Paramount Senior Living at Cabell Midland. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, in the mausoleum chapel at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. www.heckfuneralhome.com
RICHARD PERRY HAMRICK III, 74, of West Hamlin, W.Va., brother of Karen Hamrick of Stephens City, Va., and Susan Michie of Olympia, Wash., died July 25 in Huntington. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is assisting with arrangements.
RUBY JEAN HILL, of Toler, Ky., widow of Quinton Elkins, Paul Smith and Kermit Hill, died July 27 at home. She was a retired schoolteacher. There will be a memorial service, 1 p.m. Wednesday, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
SYLVIA M. LAWLESS, 83, of Coreyville, Ohio, widow of Earl C. Lawless, died July 28 at home. She was a retired case worker for the Lawrence County Department of Job and Family Services. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Lawless Family Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ALLAN LEE MOIR, 80, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Rebecca Yaste Moir, died July 28 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired missionary. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
CARL ALFRED PRICHARD, 90, formerly of Huntington, widower of Helen Lee Prichard, died July 27 in Crown Cypress Assisted Living, Kingsport, Tenn. There will be a graveside service, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.
ALLEN TAYLOR JR., formerly of Phelps, Ky., died July 27 in Halifax Hospice, Port Orange, Fla. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
BARBARA JUNE WILLIAMS TURNER, 68, of Huntington, formerly of Hindman, Ky., died July 28 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, August 1, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in the Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
BUDDY BLAKE WARD, 78, of Martin, Ky., widower of Judith Ann Osborne Ward, died July 29 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Dingus Cemetery, Martin, Ky. Visitation will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday and all day Wednesday at the funeral home.
JULIUS EDWARD YOUNG, 87, of Catlettsburg, Ky., died July 29 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired lab technician from AK Steel. By his request, there will be no public services. Memorials are suggested to the Boyd County Animal Shelter, 1025 Bob McCullough Dr., Ashland, KY 41102. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is in charge of arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com.