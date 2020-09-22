The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JAMES G. ALDERSON, 73, of Barboursville, died Sept. 19, 2020. He retired from Iron Age Shoe Safety Shoe Co. Funeral arrangements are pending with Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
DANNY BURGRAFF, 70 of Huntington died Sept. 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
GARY WAYNE CHRISTIAN, 62, of Ashland, died Sept. 7. Funeral service will be noon Sept. 23 Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Burial will follow in the Christian Family Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will start at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
EZRA GENE HICKS, infant son of Grady Layne Hicks and Jean Marie Canterbury of Huntington, died Sept. 19 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CHARLES MILLARD HOLLEY, 63, of Glenwood, died Sept. 15 at home. He was an independent truck driver. Memorial services will be conducted 1 p.m. Sept. 26, at Leon (W.Va.) United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting his family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PAUL HOLLEY, 72, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Marlana Holley, died Sept. 21 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Sept. 25, at Apostolic Life Cathedral Church, Huntington, with visitation being from 5:30 to 7 p.m., also at the church. Private family burial will be in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHRISTOPHER LLOYD MAYES, 40, of Ona, father of Hannah Marie Mayes and Katelyn Ciara Mayes, died Sept. 17. There will be a graveside service 3 p.m. Sept. 24 at Forest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to his family. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting his family with arrangements.
JAMES ALLEN MEADOWS, 71, of Pedro, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 23 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Sept. 24 in Smith Family Meadows Cemetery, 2967 County Road 16, Pedro, Ohio. A celebration of life will be held at his home following the service on Thursday. Phillips Funeral Home is assisting his family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LORA GAYE MORRISON, 77, of Beaumont, Texas, formerly of Salt Rock, wife of Chester Brent Morrison, died Sept.17. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MATTHEW ROBERT MURRAY, 32, of Ripley, W.Va., son of Bob and Janet Murray, died Sept. 17. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the recovery program of your choice. Due to the current pandemic, a private service is planned. www.castofuneralhome.com. Arrangements provided by Casto Family Funeral Homes of Evans, Ravenswood, Mason and New Haven.
HELEN W. NELSON, 91, of Amherstdale, W.Va., widow of Buster Nelson, died Sept. 19 at her son’s home in Grayson, Ky. She retired from Huntington Banks, Man, W.Va. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 23, Becco (W.Va.) United Baptist Church; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is assisting her family with arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
GREGORY KENTON NORRIS of Huntington, husband of Charlotte Ann Hoffman Norris, died Sept. 15 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was the owner and operator of Huntington Hall of Frames. There will be no visitation. There will be a private graveside service at 11 a.m., Sept. 26 at Spring Hill Cemetery. Reger Funeral Home is assisting his family with arrangements. Although not strictly limited to family, it’s requested anyone who attends wear a mask and adhere to social distancing. www.regerfh.com.
RICHARD QUESENBERRY, 64, of Louisa, Ky., brother of Rose Johnson, Zora Wilks and Bernadine Harmon, died Sept. 21 at home. A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is assisting his family with arrangements.
LOIS REED, 92, of Belfry, Ky., widow of Doug Reed, died Sept. 20 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. She was a homemaker and seamstress. Graveside service 11 a.m. Sept. 23, Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation at 10 a.m. Sept. 23, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
DAVID LYNN RITCHEY, 64, of Capon Bridge, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, died Sept. 6 in Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Care Center, Kearneysville, W.Va. He retired from CSX in Huntington. A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Sept. 29 at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, W.Va. Inurnment will be private. Kindly omit floral arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, Duke University Medical Center, DUMC Box 3624, Durham, North Carolina 27710. https://tischbraintumorcenter.duke.edu.
ORA A. “BUB” SHAVER, 76, of Chillicothe, Ohio, widower of Karen Shaver, died Sept. 19 in Signature Healthcare of Chillicothe. He was a road construction laborer and a member of the labor union. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Sept. 22, at Providence Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 Tuesday at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio. Those in attendance are asked to follow social distancing and wearing face masks. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
BILLY LESTER STEVENS, 88 of Huntington, husband of Verna Gwilliams Stevens, died Sept. 18 at home. He was a retired CSX employee. Services will be private. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
RAY JUNIOR WILMOTH, 88, of Barboursville died Sept. 18 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will one hour before service Friday. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.