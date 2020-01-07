The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RAYMOND DAVID BROWN, 75, of Richmond, Ky., formerly of Huntington, died Jan. 3. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 10, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
EDDIE DEAN BRYANT, 72, of Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Loretta June Sargent Bryant, died Dec. 6, 2019, at home. He was a retired mobile equipment operator. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 10, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Bryant Cemetery, Chapmanville. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 9 at the funeral home.
MARCELLA FAYE CLINE, 89, of Gilbert, W.Va., mother of Mark Cline, died Jan. 3. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 8, Hanover Missionary Baptist Church; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Lee Funeral Home and Crematory, Little River / North Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., are handling arrangements.
JANET GROSSL, 84, of South Williamson, Ky., died Jan. 6 in Tug Valley ARH Skilled Nursing Facility, South Williamson. She retired from G.C. Murphy where she was a clerk and worked in the business office. Funeral service 11 a.m. Jan. 9, Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 8 at the funeral home. www.hatfieldfc.com.
MARTHA L. IRBY, 97, of Rocky Mount, N.C., formerly of Huntington, widow of Macon R. Irby, died Jan. 1, in Chateau Grove Senior Living, Barboursville. She was a supervisor in the accounting department with Sears Department Store. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
THOMAS MELVIN KINGERY JR., 79, of Huntington died Dec. 30, 2019, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He a boiler tech operator for the VA Hospital. There will be no visitation or funeral service. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
CHUCK LEWIS, 49, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 5 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Private family burial. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
KAREN LOUISE ADKINS MASON, 50, of Huntington died Jan. 6. A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 11, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to help with funeral arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JENNIFER CHERYL LUCAS MONTGOMERY, 65, of Huntington, mother of Chad and Tara, died Jan. 5 in the UK Medical Center. She was an office assistant at the Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital, Huntington. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JO ANN NEWMAN, 86, of Huntington, widow of Jack Allen Newman, died Jan. 4 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She formerly worked at Union Carbide and JC Penney. Graveside services were private at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
REVA DAVIS RUNYON, 75, of Lenore, W.Va., mother of Regina Runyon Starr and Franklin R. Runyon, died Jan. 4 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. She was a retired kindergarten aide at Lenore Grade School. Funeral service 11 a.m. Jan. 8, Little Dove United Baptist Church, Belo, W.Va.; burial in Davis Family Cemetery, Lenore. Visitation 6 p.m. Jan. 7 at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
HAROLD H. RUSSELL, 85 of Rittman, Ohio formerly of East Lynn, widower of Lois Ann Pack Russell, died Jan. 3 in Autumnwood Nursing Home in Rittman. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 9 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow at the Clark Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service on Thursday.
ROBBIE McKINLEY TAYLOR, 30, of Louisa, Ky., son of McKinley Taylor, died Jan. 5. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 10, Buck Branch United Baptist Church; burial in Oakley Parson Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 9 p.m. Jan. 8 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa and after 4 p.m. Jan. 9 at the church.
MARK JAY WARD, 41 of Huntington, son of Terry Jay Ward and Vernie Lea Plybon, died Jan. 6. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. wwww.hensonandkitchen.com.