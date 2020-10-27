The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PAMELA SUE ALDRIDGE, 61, of Alkol, W.Va., wife of Samuel Ray Aldridge, died Oct. 26. Private service at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
TONYA RENEA ANDERSON, 44, of Huntington, died Oct. 22 home. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 28, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Friends may gather one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARTHA ANN LEMASTER CARTER, 75, of Huntington, widow of Lindsey F. Carter, died Oct. 24 at home. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Oct. 28, at Woodmere Memorial Park, Abbey of Peace, Huntington, with Pastor Tracy Call officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Social distancing and face masks are required.
ANASTASIOS “STASI” MICHAEL DELVZIS of Ashland, husband of Doris Jovan Delvzis, died Oct. 24 in Franklin, Tenn. He retired from the Federal Corrections Institution Ashland. Funeral service 10 a.m. Oct. 31, St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 701 11th Ave., Huntington; entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30, Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel; Trisagion service at 6 p.m. Donations are suggested to the mentioned church. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
THELMA COX ERVIN, 81, of Ironton, widow of Larry A. Ervin, died Oct. 25 at home. She was the retired owner and operator of Ross Music and Vending Company. Funeral service will be 1 pm. Oct. 31, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LELAND DONALD FULKS, 91, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Glennalee Wellman Fulks, died Oct. 24, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 29, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GENERAL JACKSON JONES JR., “Jack,” 91, of Williamson, W.Va., died Oct. 22. Public visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28, at Logan Street First Baptist Church, with social distancing being maintained. A private service for the family at noon Oct. 29. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia. Gregory-Page Funeral Home, Welch, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
LOUIS HILLS KAHNE, 87, of Ashland, widower of Martha Ross Kahne, died Oct. 25 at home. He retired from Armco Steel as a Civil Engineer. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 29, Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service. Donations suggested to Wildwood Baptist Church, 3414 Charles St., Ashland, 41102. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JERRY RANDELL LUTHER, 66 of Logan, W.Va., died Oct. 24 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 30, Sunbeam Chapel. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
LEOLA LEE GRAHAM MARLOW, 71, of Huntington, mother of Gladys, James and Wilford died Oct.18. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RAYMOND STEPHENS, 77, of Wayne, husband of Barbara Stephens, died Oct. 25. He retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Company. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Oct. 28, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Stephens Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27 at the funeral home.
RAYMOND FRANKLIN WILKS, 72, of Huntington, died Oct. 25 at home. He was a retired auto mechanic. At his request, there will be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.