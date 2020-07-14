The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
M.C. “PEEWEE” KEITH, 94, of Huntington died July 6 at home. Funeral service will be noon July 17, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BENJAMIN F. “BENNIE” MANIS JR., 78, of Kenova, died July 11 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. July 15, England Hill Free Will Baptist Church, 10201 Mayo Trail Rd, Catlettsburg, Ky. Burial will be in Maple Hill Memorial Park at Docks Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church. If attending, please wear face coverings and honor social distancing. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DOLLIE PRATER, 73, of South Shore, Ky., widow of George C. Prater, died July 11 in South Shore Nursing and Rehabilitation. Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Miller Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
RUBY DEAN YOUNG, 85, of West Columbia, W.Va., died July 13. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. July 16 at Graham Cemetery in Letart, W.Va. Visitation with the family will be 30 minutes before the service. Deal Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.