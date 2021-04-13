The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CHARLES J. ABSHIRE, 87, of Barboursville died April 11. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. April 16 at Bloomingdale Baptist Church. Entombment will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BRENDA JOY FRYE, 73, of Harts, W.Va., wife of Charles Allen Frye, died April 11 at home. She was a retired teacher. Service at noon April 15, Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial 2:30 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
JOSEPH SCOTT KEYSER, 49, of Huddy, Ky., son of Brenda Sue Grimmett Thacker of Huddy, died April 12 in Pikeville Medical Center. He was an electrician. Funeral service noon April 15 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. April 14 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with arrangement costs. www.rerogersfh.com.
CAROL SUE KNIGHT, 76, of Lesage died April 11. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. April 17 at Rosemont Memorial Gardens. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
TINA SARENE LOWE-McCORMICK, 19, of Salt Rock died April 8. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. April 16 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
KENNETH MALONE, 70, of Pedro, Ohio, son of Kenneth Alfred Malone of Pedro, died April 10. He was a retired foreman for AK Steel. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 14 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ALYSSA JAY PERDUE, 28 of Aurora, Colo., formerly of Huntington, died April 12. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
PAUL DAVID ROOD, 55, of Huntington died April 13 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be no service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
TIMOTHY MASON SELB, 77, of Ironton, husband of Suellen Marie Schmeisser Selb, died April 10. He was a former Assistant Vice President of Commercial Lending for First National Bank. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. April 17 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ironton. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Donations are suggested to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net