The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DENNIS CLARK ADKINS, 55 of Ranger, W.Va., died Nov. 14. Funeral service will be at noon Nov. 19 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. www.handleyfh.com.
JAMES ROY ALDRIDGE, 75, of Mannington, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, died Nov. 13 in Fairmont (W.Va.) Health and Rehab. Graveside funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 18 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
CHESTER LEONARD ARNOLD, 74, of Huntington died Nov. 11 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a former employee of Armstrong Industries and the City of Huntington. Funeral service will be at noon Nov. 18 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; burial following in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MICHAEL RAY BARTLEY, 69, of Huntington, husband of Jayne Gallman Bartley, died Nov. 11 at home. He was a retired supervisor from Steel of West Virginia. Arrangements are incomplete at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
BARBARA JEAN ARTHUR BROWNING, 73, of Ironton, wife of Ronald Browning, died Nov. 13 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a retired housekeeper for Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley Nursing Home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in LaGrange Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at the funeral home.
KATHLEEN CARPENTER of Huntington died Nov. 11. Funeral service will be at noon Nov. 17 at Christ Temple Church, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JUDAH ANN KELLEY DANIELS of Huntington died Nov. 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired librarian for the Army Corps of Engineers. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Rd., Huntington, WV 25702 or to a charity of your choice. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family during his time. www.regerfh.com.
BARBARA LOU DOWNEY, 80, of Barboursville died Nov. 13 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She retired from the former Hills Department Store. Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Harmony United Methodist Church or Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JERRY WILLIAM HAYES, 78, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Carol Jones Hayes, died Nov. 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 17 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. ehallfuneralhome.com.
DR. J. WESLEY JOHNSON of Ashland, husband of Phyllis Neace Johnson, died Nov. 12 at home. He was a retired surgeon. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 20 at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ, Ashland. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations should be directed to First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 1930 Winchester Avenue, Ashland, 41101 or King’s Daughters Health Foundation Breast Cancer Services Fund, 2201 Lexington Avenue, Ashland, 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
MATTIE ELMA KANEFF, 96, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Nov. 14. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
GEORGE LEWIS NELSON SR., 77, of Huntington, husband of Carol Nelson, died Nov. 13 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired machine foreman for Owens-Illinois. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington; burial following in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.regerfh.com.
KACEE AMBER RAINEY, 34, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Nov. 14 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 18 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
ELIZABETH THOMPSON SIMPSON of Huntington died Nov. 13 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She retired Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital. There will be a celebration of her life at 2 p.m. Nov. 18 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, 79 Bridge St., Wayne. Visitation begins at 1 p.m.
BOBBY JOE WILSON, 84, of Huntington, widower of Charlotte Bryant, died Nov. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was an employee of Wayne County Schools. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Nov. 18 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.