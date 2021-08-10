The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARTHA ANN ADKINS, 89 of Wayne, died Aug. 5, in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at Morris Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greasy Ridge Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
GEORGE WILSON ADKINS JR., 68, of Huntington, brother of Rosetta Adkins, died Aug. 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a manager at the former Circuit City stores. There will be a graveside service at 4 p.m. Aug. 11 at Greenbottom Cemetery, Lesage. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RUSH FARLEY ADKINS, 88, of Rock Hill, S.C., formerly of Huntington, died Aug. 6. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Aug.14 at Grace Gospel Church, Huntington. Burial will be in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church. Wallace Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BIRDIE ANDREW CARROLL, 57, of Wayne, brother of Loretta Carroll of Gallipolis, Ohio, Starlena Rigsby of Ceredo and Dale Carroll of Wayne, died Aug. 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 12 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Wilson Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation will be one hour before service. Donations are suggested to help the family with final expenses at www.morrisfuneralhome.com, and selecting Donate Now tab on his obituary.
WALLACE COPLEY, 84, of Davin, W.Va., husband of Margaret Camma Belcher Copley, died Aug. 8 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Aug. 12 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Simon and Johnson Cemetery, Godby, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
KEITH DINGESS, 63 of Wayne, husband of Elizabeth Kim Clark Dingess, died Aug. 5 at home. He was a retired truck driver for Ballard’s Farms. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 11 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service.
JANICE BARKER RIGGS, 97, of Fort Gay died Aug. 7 at home. Private graveside services were held for the family. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, was in charge of arrangements.
TROY LYNN ROBINSON, 69, of Kenova died Aug. 6 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Aug. 10 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House at www.hospiceofhuntington.org or at Hospice of Huntington, Inc., P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709-0464.
SUSAN BISSETT THOMPSON, 73, of Fort Gay, wife of Charles Thompson, died Aug. 8. She was a schoolteacher in Wayne County. There will be a visitation from 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky. Donations are suggested to the Lawrence County Humane Society Animal Shelter.
REBECCA LYNN WORKMAN, 69, of Logan, W.Va., widow of David Lee Workman, died Aug. 7 in Logan Regional Medical Center. She was a homemaker. There will be private graveside services. Arrangements directed by Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.