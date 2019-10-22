The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARIETTA ADAMS, 97, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Everett Adams, died Oct. 19 at home. Funeral service 2 p.m. Oct. 24, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
ROBERT R. BYROM, 81, of Huntington, husband of Suzanne Byrom, died Oct. 21 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Chapman’s Mortuary with a private family graveside service at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ROBERT HUDSON, 86, of Huntington, husband of Margaret Hudson, died Oct. 21 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He retired from the city of Huntington. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 23 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. A graveside service will be conducted at noon Oct. 24, 2019, at Springhill Cemetery in Huntington, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
JUDY NAMETH, 81, of Huntington, wife of Andy Nameth, died Oct. 19 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired chief clerk for CSX. Services will be private for the family. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
MARK CLINT PORTER, 53 of Greenup, Ky., died Oct. 16 in King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland. Memorial service will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Central Baptist, 600 29th St., Ashland, with visitation one hour prior on Saturday. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RONNIE DALE ROBERTSON, 72, of Ashton, W.Va., died Oct. 19. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Oct. 24, Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Pete Meadows Cemetery, Glenwood, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service Thursday at the funeral home.
TINA LOUISE RUSSELL, 51 of Coal Grove, Ohio, died Oct. 21 in Harbor Healthcare of Ironton. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
ELSWORTH C. “BOOGIE” SMITH, 89, of Barboursville, husband of Wilma Lee Cox Smith, died Oct. 20. He retired from Smith Transfer and worked with Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville and Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Oct. 25, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to a charity of one’s choice. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PAIGE NILE WILLIS, 88, of Yawkey, W.Va., formerly of Clay and Victor, W.Va., widower of Eva Jean Willis, died Oct.19 in Hubbard Hospice House, South Charleston, W.Va. He was a retired WV Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer. Funeral service noon Oct. 24, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Orchard Hill Memory Gardens, Yawkey, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home.
HOMER WILLIAM WOOTEN, 76 of Wayne, died Oct. 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at noon Oct. 24, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow at the Jones Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday.