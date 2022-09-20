The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LARRY RAYMOND ADKINS JR., 56, of Lavalette, died Sept. 16. He was an electric arc furnace operator with Special Metals. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Graveside service at 5 p.m. at Adkins Cemetery on Porter’s Fork Road, Huntington.
CECIL GOBLE CLINE, 87, of Ironton, widower of Velda Darnell Cline, died Aug. 6. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Sept. 23 at First United Methodist Church, Ironton. A luncheon will be served immediately following. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ALICE FAYE CREMEANS, 66, of Jackson, Ohio, widow of Russell Cremeans, died Sept. 17 in Holzer Medical Center, Jackson. There will be a graveside service at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GEORGE W. CREMEANS, 85, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Nancy Huff Cremeans, died Sept. 17 at home. He retired as the Regional Manager for the West Virginia Department of Tax and Revenue. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Sept. 23 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
KIMBERLY BUTLER DEAL, 65, of Glenwood, mother of Cameron Deal and Justin Deal, died Sept. 16 at home. She was a farmer. There will be no service. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapman-mortuary.com.
JAMES WILLIAM HENSLEY, 87, of Salt Rock died Sept. 17 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was a former employee of Tradewell at 16th Street in Huntington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 22 at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville, followed by graveside service at 12:30 p.m. at Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CARLOS RUDEE JESSEE, 73, of Knox, Ind., husband of Cathie Jessee, died Sept. 15 at home. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at Olive Hill Memorial Park, Ky. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing local arrangements.
CHARLES E. MANGUS, 81 of Harts, W.Va., widower of Wanda Mangus, died Sept 17 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial in Pack Cemetery, Atenville, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
ODESSA ANN MAY, 54, of Julian, W.Va., died Sept. 14 in Hubbard House, Charleston. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour before service Sunday. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
REV. CLYDE MILLER, 87, of Road Branch, W.Va., husband of Patricia Jane Miller, died Sept. 18. He started a landscaping business in the Columbus, Ohio area. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service.
JAMES THOMAS MORELAND, 84 of Huntington, widower of Sharon Voit Moreland, died Oct. 11, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was an Insurance Agent. Graveside service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 24, 2022, at Woodmere Memorial Gardens. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
JERRY MICHAEL RICHARDS, 69, of Holden, W.Va., husband of Rhonda Vance Richards, died Sept. 19. He was a retired master hydraulic repairman, owning R&R Hydraulics. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
